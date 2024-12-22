The Minnesota Timberwolves are currently going through a rough patch of losses and their team's vocal leader Anthony Edwards has been sounding the alarm of a change that needs to occur in the Twin Cities. In the meantime, Edwards and the team over at Adidas continue to reinvent his debut signature sneaker as they constantly add new colorways to the growing portfolio. With the newest Adidas AE 1 releasing in “Metal Grey,” Edwards is hoping one of these colorways can become a good luck charm for him and his team.

Amidst rumors of the upcoming Adidas AE 2 in the works, Adidas and Anthony Edwards are still expanding upon the success of his debut signature AE 1 model. Named by various outlets as the 2024's “Sneaker of the Year,” the two sides are just getting started with the endless possibilities of the signature line.

The newest ensemble will come in the form of the low-top version, building upon recent themes and featuring an all-over monochromatic look. The color scheme is also a perfect match for the Timberwolves' color scheme and we should see Edwards break these out at some point this season.

Adidas AE 1 Low “Metal Grey”

Following a similar cadence to a Cool Grey or Wolf Grey sneaker, the Adidas AE 1 Low “Metal Grey” features a number of different shades in a muted and matted monochromatic look. The TPU honeycomb upper is done in a darker shade while the midsole and mesh boot follow in lighter shades. The Adidas and AE logos are done in white to complete a clean contrast over a very wearable shoe overall.

The Adidas AE 1 Low “Metal Grey” is expected to release May 1, 2025 for a standard retail tag of $110. They're expected to be widely available via Adidas and select retailers, so don't miss your chance to add this shoe to your current rotation.