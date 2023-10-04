Adidas has just released a Venom-inspired shoe collection, in collaboration with Sony and Insomniac. The brand is releasing the collection in time to launch Marvel's Spider-Man 2 on PS5. This comes after the announcement of Sony's release of Spider-Man 2-themed console, console covers, and controllers.

The collection includes sneakers, football cleats, sweatshirts, and compression tights inspired by “the moment Peter Parker's Advanced Suit is overtaken by the Venom symbiote,” according to IGN. The 2018 game ends with a cliffhanger post-credits scene where Harry Osborne is revealed to have been in New York all along, submerged in a tank with the symbiote.

The symbiote-infused shoes will retail for $220. The sportswear giant said that the shoe collection is created party with recyclable materials. In the game, the Symbiote Suit will also be playable in the game, complete with its own special abilities.

The Venom shoes has black tendrils crawling around the shoes. The signature white logo can be seen on the red-webbed shoe tongue, completing Insomniac's Spider-Man version.

Adidas also has said that these products are featured in-game on some of the citizens throughout Marvel’s New York.

This is not the first time Adidas has teamed up with Marvel to create Spider-Man shoes. In 2020, Spider-Man Miles Morales wore black-and-red Superstars, which went on sale after the game was released.

Adidas' Spidey sportswear is set to be released on Oct. 20, the same day as the highly anticipated game. Select PS Plus members will also receive an email soon on how to join adiClub, offering members the chance to buy a pair of the sneakers before they hit the market.