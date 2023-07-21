PlayStation recently announced that they will be releasing a PS5 console, console cover, and controller inspired by the upcoming game Marvel's Spider-Man 2

Revealing the PS5 Console – Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Limited Edition Bundle. First details: https://t.co/0LCQyoR402 pic.twitter.com/n3nrMiYYP0 — PlayStation (@PlayStation) July 20, 2023

During the San Diego Comic-Con, the Insomniac team working on Spider-Man 2 finished a panel where they held various new reveals for the game. Other than a brand-new story trailer, they also included a sneak peek at the Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Limited Edition Bundle. The bundle includes a Spiderman 2-themed PS5 console cover, as well as matching DualSense controllers

The design for the covers “capture the look and feel of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2.” The official blog post describes them as such:

The front cover of the PS5 shows the symbiote tendrils aggressively creeping closer to the Spider-Man icon, threatening to consume the last bit of the remaining red shining brightly through. The symbiote has completely bonded to the back of the PS5 console with the iconic white Spider-Man icon from Insomniac’s Advanced Suit on display. On the DualSense wireless controller, you can see a larger portion of the controller taken over by the symbiote design.

Live and breathe gaming? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending gaming news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Additionally, Jacinda Chew, Insomniac Games' Senior Art Director, had this to say about the design

The design was inspired by the in-game symbiote that’s taking over the console and controller, but you can still see some of the underlying red under the tendrils. This represents the various ways players will experience the symbiote takeover in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2. It’s a constant push and pull for dominance whether it’s internal or external and the outcome is not certain.

Should the player not want to buy the bundle, don't worry. You can also opt to buy just the cover and the controller on their own. In total, there are four items that players can get:

PS5 Console – Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Limited Edition Bundle Includes game voucher for Marvel's Spider-Man 2 that players can redeem on October 20, 2023 Includes the pre-order incentive items

PS5 Console Covers – Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Limited Edition

PS5 Digital Edition Console Covers – Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Limited Edition

DualSense Wireless Controller – Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Limited Edition

Pre-orders for the bundle, covers, and consoles start on July 28, 2023. Players who reside in the U.S., U.K., France, Germany, Belgium, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Italy, Spain, Austria, and Portugal can get these items directly from PlayStation. Countries not mentioned above, however, will be able to get the items at select retailers. The items go on sale on September 1, 2023.

That's all the information we have about the Spider-Man 2 PS5 console, covers, and controller. Check out our gaming news articles for the latest in gaming news.