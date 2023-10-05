Why did you go, Joe? Joe Perry reveals why he exited Aerosmith during their height in the '70s and how Van Halen played a part.

It's probably not easy leaving a mega-successful band, but guitarist for Aerosmith, Joe Perry, did exactly that back in the '70s when the band was hotter than ever. He departed while recording their 1979 album, Night in the Ruts.

Some riffs between him and the band led to his decision, but that wasn't all.

Joe Perry's Aerosmith Departure

“I just had to take care of myself,” Perry told Guitar World. “My personal life wasn't all that great, and I had to deal with that. I had come to terms with that and knew it was time to leave. But I also felt we needed to be more open to new ideas.”

Another major band was emerging at this time: Van Halen.

As Joe mentioned, hearing Eddie Van Halen was a factor in his departure. “Eddie's guitar playing was just so incredible; he turned guitar on its fucking ear and was doing stuff I'd never heard before. I knew it was time for a break because new ideas were needed.”

Beyond that, there was more to his decision. “We also needed to re-adjust our sights and learn to get along again,” Perry adds.

The guitarist was spot-on about where the band was and what needed improvement. And he wasn't alone. Band member Brad Whitford left, too, and the album Night in the Ruts had lackluster sales. Aerosmith's next album, Rock and a Hard Place, didn't do well either.

The band needed a wake-up call, and the break seemed to help. Perry and Whitford rejoined the band, and Aerosmith became massively successful through the '90s and 2000s. It just took a little break with a dash of Van Halen inspiration.