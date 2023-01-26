Chris Jericho is as savvy a wrestling mind as anyone in the industry today. He constantly tried to re-invent himself, even if it doesn’t always work, and as a result, he’s become one of AEW’s top guys, with a unique ability to work up and down the card with ease.

Still, game recognizes game, and when Jericho, a podcaster in his own right, stopped by the comedy podcast, WTF with Mark Maron, as part of his AEW series, “The Ocho” shouted out one of AEW’s secret weapons: Swerve Strickland.

“If you get put in that top position, and you don’t draw, and people don’t watch your matches…TV ratings are so important,” Jericho said via Fightful. “I read the minute-by-minute TV ratings every week to see, how did I do? How did this guy do? Who is drawing every week? You can kind of see this pattern of whenever he’s on, the ratings go up. Swerve Strickland is one of those guys. He’s not a ratings bonanza, but whenever he’s on, the ratings go up.”

Did you know Strickland is a ratings draw? Well, now you do, and Jericho went on to laud his efforts and that of Jade Cargill, whom he also believes is a certified star.

“They [Swerve & Jade] are stars, and I want to see what this person is doing,” Jericho added. “That matters. If you don’t draw…my boss, Tony Khan is a numbers fanatic. If you are put in that position and the ratings go down, you won’t be put in that position anymore. That’s part of it. You have to connect, and people have to watch you on screen. If not, you won’t be on screen in that position, or maybe you won’t be on the main show, you’ll be on the next show. There are levels to that too.”