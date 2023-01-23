When WWE released a David Guetta ft. Bebe Rexha-soundtracked trailer for their forthcoming 30th-anniversary edition of RAW – dubbed RAW XXX – fans of professional wrestling noticed more than a few familiar faces of in-ring performers who aren’t currently employed by the company.

From Bryan Danielson’s “Yes” movement under his Daniel Bryan moniker to Mercedes Monè celebrating her RAW Women’s Championship win in the stands as Sasha Banks, and even a second or so of CM Punk, the video truly featured some of the best moments in the show’s 30-year history but no highlight reel of RAW‘s greatest moments would be complete without “RAW Is Jericho,” the infamous angle run by a then-pony tail wearing Y2J.

So, you may ask, what did Y-2023-J have anything to say on his surprise return to WWE, albeit in video package form? Fortunately, Jericho took to Twitter to give his immediate thoughts. “Pro wrestling transcends any given company,” Jericho said. “Pro wrestling is about memories….and this video contains some LEGENDARY ones!”

Now, for fans with a good memory, this isn’t the first time Jericho has been back in WWE programming since jumping ship to AEW following a successful feud with Kenny Omega in New Japan Pro Wrestling, as he was on the “Broken Skull Sessions” with Stone Cold Steve Austin, and even sent in a video package to congratulate John Cena on 30 years in WWE during his celebration back in 2022. Still, it’s incredibly interesting to see Jericho back on WWE TV, as you just know Vince McMahon wouldn’t have allowed that to happen if he was fully in charge of creative.