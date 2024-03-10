After working an absolutely incredible bout with Konosuke Takeshita at Revolution, stealing a show that featured Sting's final match alongside Darby Allin against the Young Bucks, Will Ospreay backed it up with another five-star match in his second match as a full-time AEW star, besting his United Empire teammate Kyle Fletcher in the Dynamite main event before Bryan Danielson marched down to the ring to interrupt his big moment.
What was Danielson's plan? Was he looking to celebrate the newest member of the AEW roster? Or did he instead want to challenge him, suggesting that the hot new gun may be shiny but far from the fastest hand in the West?
Fans would have to wait until Collision to find out, as, after watching Danielson get the W in a fun match against Shane Taylor, the “Aerial Assasin” matched down to the ring to return the favor, requesting two microphones to ask the “American Dragon” a simple question about his intentions.
“Ladies and gentlemen, that match we just saw, give a round of applause for Shane Taylor and Bryan Danielson. My, it's so incredible watching you work, the amount of years that you've been doing this, and you are still performing at the highest of highest levels. In the short time that I've been here, I've noticed a lot of things all right, first thing I noticed, the sandwiches backstage are lovely. But the thing I've noticed when you walk up and down these hallways, I see how everyone looks at you and goes ****, that's Bryan Danielson. That's the bar. You set the standards. Your enthusiasm for professional wrestling is infectious; you inspire me, you've inspired so many people, for everyone here that just loves professional wrestling, you are owed so much, and from me, on behalf of everyone if you don't mind, thank you so much for everything you've done,” Will Ospreay said as the crowd cheered him on.
“But, cheeky little s**g, you interupted me on my main event of Dynamite. So I've got this warm feeling in my belly, right? I've got this warm feeling that maybe, just maybe, Mr. Danielson, you have something you want to ask me.”
Oh snap, is this going there it seems like it's going? Well, fans didn't have to wait long to find out, as Danielson decided to give the people what they wanted and responded to the “Billy Goat” definitively.
Bryan Danielson wants to give Will Ospreay a true test at Dynasty.
As the crowd braced themselves for what was about to happen, Bryan Danielson sent a volley back at the “Commonwealth Kingpin,” welcoming him to AEW before getting down to brass tacks.
“That's about half right. I have something I want to ask you and I have something I want to say to you. First, welcome to AEW!” Bryan Danielson told Will Ospreay and the AEW Collision audience. “And secondly, I saw the match that you had with Takeshita at Revolution. Not only did you win but that was one of the best d**n matches I've ever seen. But I also listened to you in the media scrum after where he said for years he's been screaming into the camera how he's the best wrestler in the world and he came here to prove it. Well, I want to give you a chance to prove it. What do you say, Bryan Danielson versus Will Ospreay at AEW Dynasty? Ospreay, what do you say?”
Oh snap, what would Ospreay say? Would he accept the deal, or opt to shrug it off instead, forcing Danielson to go to extended measures like beating up on Fletcher in his own match before forcing his potential foe to accept the match?
“Yes bruv!” Will Ospreay announced as the crowd went wild.
… well there you have it, Ospreay and Danielson are going to work a match the likes of which basically no one saw coming, but now seemingly everyone wants to see in the first official match announced for AEW's new Pay-Per-View, Dynasty. Though the match probably won't go on last, as that honor will likely belong to Samoa Joe and whoever ends up on the opposite side of the versus symbol, this bout might just go down as a darkhorse for both match of the year and the highest-rated mark in AEW history, as if there's anyone Dave Meltzer likes more than Ospreay or Daneielson, it's Ospreay versus Danielson in what could just be the ultimate internet wrestling hipster match of the 2024 calendar year.
