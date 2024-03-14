With AEW Dynasty just over a month away, there is somehow only one match officially announced for the show: Will Ospreay versus Bryan Danielson for the moniker of the best wrestler in the world.
No pressure, right?
So after having a one-on-one with the “American Dragon” on Collision the week before, Ospreay decided to book some time with Tony Schiavone on AEW Big Business to tell the 8,000+ plus fans in the home of the Boston Celtics what he has planned for the future.
“So I rolled in today, and they said, ‘What do you want to do?' I said send Schiavone out there, I want to talk to the beautiful people of Boston. And on April 21st, this match means so much to me. My entire career all I've wanted to do is emulate the career of Bryan Danielson. Whether it was the stuff he did in Japan, or his enthusiasm for the indies. Whether it was in front of 50 people, 500 people, 5,000 people, Bryan Danielson left it in the ring for all of these beautiful people. I'm glad Bryan Danielson is a fan of my work because he said I have been staring down the lens of a Japanese camera saying I am the best wrestler in the world; Bryan Danielson looked me in the eye and said, ‘Prove it,'” Will Ospreay declared on Dynamite.
“Bryan, allow me to remind you what you said once upon a time, you see after my match with Kenny Omega, everybody was talking about one move: the Tiger Driver 91. Where I butterfly my opponent's arms, lift them up, and and drop him on his knockers. No regard for the body, bruv. And do you know what the most violent man for live TV said? He said, ‘Was it worth it?' Speaking as the guy in the match, with blood pi**ing out of my head, and every single time my heart beat, more blood came out, standing as the winner, Bryan Danielson, I can say, ‘Yeah, bruv, it was worth it.'”
Needless to say, this line from the “Commonwealth Kingpin” garnered a massive pop from the crowd in Boston, as they were cheering “Bruv” like it was a native, centuries-old phrase from Beantown's past. Fortunately, they still had plenty of promos left to cheer on, as Ospreay had plenty more to say on the subject of the “American Dragon.”
"BRUV, I AM THE FEELING!"
Watch #AEWDynamite #AEWBigBusiness LIVE on TBS!@WillOspreay | @BryanDanielson pic.twitter.com/gXc5JizXKN
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 14, 2024
Bryan Danielson will have to kill Will Ospreay at AEW Dynasty to win.
Continuing his efforts to sell a few more tickets for AEW Dynasty, Will Ospreay continued his efforts to build up a match against Bryan Danielson, noting that, while he may respect the “American Dragon,” he isn't going to roll over and die against one of the greatest wrestlers of his generation.
“You see Bryan, while I respect you, this match on April the 21st, it means a h*ll of a lot more to me and it means a to a lot of people around the world, do you know why? The moment I stepped foot in AEW, there has been a phrase that has followed me and has been following everyone, and I believe all of you guys know it, because Tony Khan knows it, the boys and girls in the back know it, and everyone here knows the phrase: restore the feeling. Bruv, I am the feeling!” Will Ospreay declared as the crowd went wild.
“This, this match is about reminding people what AEW is, you put the best wrestler in the world against the best wrestler of the 21st Century, and only one man walks out a winner. And let me tell you, let me tell you this, the one thing I have learned from Bryan Danielson is that I can have respect for the man who stands opposite me, but the moment I walk into this ring, it's your life, or it's mine and I don't plan on dying, bruv! April 21st, this is about finding out who is the best wrestler in the world, and let me tell you, because my name is Will Ospreay, and I am on another level.”
While only time will tell what other matches make it onto the Dynasty card, with Mercedes Mone all but guaranteed to land on the show in one way or another, and a few of the promotion's top titles likely landing defenses on the show too, in the end, if Tony Khan just offered up an hour-long match between Ospreay and Danielson with nothing but best in the world bragging rights on the line, it's safe to six-digit fans would still line up to see the action unfold.