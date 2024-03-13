When news broke that Will Ospreay was going to become a free agent after dominating New Japan Pro Wrestling as one of the most incredible in-ring workers in the sport today, fans of AEW and WWE alike eagerly hoped to see their preferred company announce the “Commonwealth Kingpin” as the latest member of their roster.
Would Tony Khan keep his guy, a performer he booked like a true main event star whenever he made a guest appearance for the promotion? Or would he instead go to WWE, where he could theoretically main-event WrestleMania and cement himself as the biggest star in professional wrestling, period?
Talking with Chris Jericho on his Talk is Jericho podcast, Ospreay noted that the biggest factor in his decision to jump to AEW over WWE came down to his living situation, as he wanted to remain in the UK, which simply wasn't possible as a full-time talent on RAW, SmackDown, or NXT.
“Main thing was, I wanted to be in the UK. I know I'm not going to be exactly comfortable moving to another country. I moved to Japan in 2019, as much as I loved it, it wasn't home,” Will Ospreay told Chris Jericho on Talk is Jericho via Fightful. “I entered a new relationship with my new Mrs. who wrestles under the name Alex Windsor, I have a stepson now, she just started school. If you know her story and everything she's been through, the UK scene kind of knows it, but she lost her husband, and having to pick herself up from that and having to be a mom, a single mom, to losing her husband, it's going to have some tolls on you, so she needs to be around family and friends in her social circle. I couldn't bear the thought of moving her away from all of that and having her own on her own again. For me, the main priority was to stay in the UK, but also wanting to up the wrestling because I had done everything in New Japan. I completed it. The viable option was where was I happy and what was I doing? Every time I came (to AEW), Tony [Tony Khan] has given me nothing but trust and respect the moment I came in here. It was the right decision for me at this time. I'm happy here and looking forward to the challenges. It's the right decision.”
Asked how deep into the conversation he got with WWE surrounding a potential free agency deal, Ospreay admitted he did talk to the biggest promotion in the land but, in the end, felt that AEW was far more aligned with his values and career expectations.
“Yeah, of course, but it was night and day. Even in differences of what they were offering and what AEW was offering, AEW was way better,” Ospreay noted. “The scheduling, everything about AEW was completely the right option for me. It was always, you can go be a superstar in WWE and famous, but it's not as good of pay and it's not as kind of a schedule. I respect everyone there doing it, but it's not for me.”
Welp, there you go, folks; AEW was the heavy, heavy, heavy favorite to land Osprey when he hit the open market, and if WWE did want him, they didn't provide enough concessions to make a deal with the “Billy Goat's” while. All in all, an interesting development indeed.
Konosuke Takeshita believes Will Ospreay is the best in the world.
While Will Ospreay's efforts at AEW Revolution have been celebrated by darn near everyone in professional wrestling, with Bryan Danielson noting he thought it was one of the best matches he's ever seen on AEW Collision, there was another member of the match who put in work too in Konosuke Takeshita, the “Alpha” who has been largely overshadowed by Don Callis.
Speaking with DDT about his efforts, Takseshita revealed the positive reactions he received from everyone backstage, with the match making him feel like he'd forged a new rival in AEW.
“It wasn't so much that I had a great response, but I was surprised at how well I was received. The next day, I was approached by every single person at the venue, including the players, staff, referee, and camera crew,” Konosuke Takeshita told DDT. “That was the first time I had heard that since I came here. The wrestler said to me, ‘Takeshita and Ospreay may fight many times in the future, but how will they get over the hurdle if they have such a great match at the beginning?' And no, no, no, I haven't done that much yet… I feel like I haven't done that much yet. So I felt that if I did it two or three times, I could do more.”
When DDT noted that Takeshita had previously called Ospreay one of the best wrestlers in the world, the “Alpha” agreed with his former self, noting that he still believes the “Aeriel Assassin” is the MVP of professional wrestling.
“That would be true,” Takeshita noted. “I truly believe that the best wrestler in the world is Ospreay, and there is an American version of the Pro Wrestling Awards that pro wrestlers vote for, and Ospreay is the MVP. I thought (the world's No. 1) was not far away after competing against him.”
Did Revolution serve as the opening shots of a new feud between Takeshita and Ospreay? Only time will tell, but based on the quality of their match, the highest-rated AEW bout of the year so far from Dave Meltzer, it's safe to say a rematch has to be in the cards down the line.