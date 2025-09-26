Take it all while you can, folks, as WWE Superstar AJ Styles will retire in the near future.

In an interview with Tokyo Sports (via Wrestle Ops), Styles revealed that he will retire from WWE at some point “within the next year.” While he did not say a specific date, it will come by the time 2026 ends. He seemed adamant about it, so fans should try to see him soon if they haven't already.

“I will definitely retire within the next year,” the former WWE Champion said. “I don't want the fans to see me as anyone other than AJ Styles. That's the main reason. I've decided to retire before my body can no longer move.”

Why is AJ Styles retiring from WWE?

According to his quote, Styles wants to retire on his own terms. While he could likely continue sticking it out for several years, he knows his physical skills will decline and diminish.

Article Continues Below

So, he would rather go out on top. He is still performing at a high level, and that's what he wants his fans to remember. So, he will give them his best for the next year before hanging up the gloves.

There is also a chance that injuries have affected this decision. Styles suffered an ankle injury in October 2024 during an episode of Friday Night SmackDown. He would return months later at the Royal Rumble to start a feud with Logan Paul heading into WrestleMania 41.

His next high-profile match will take place at Crown Jewel. Styles will face off against John Cena for one final time in their illustrious careers. They feuded in the mid-2010s when Styles first joined WWE. Now, they will square off once more as Cena winds down his farewell tour.

Initially, it did not appear Cena vs. Styles would happen before the former retired. However, he started an online movement, and fans wanted to see them face. So, it will go down at Crown Jewel.

It is unclear if Styles will similarly orchestrate a farewell tour for fans. Cena announced his intentions to give fans around the world one last chance to see him live before he hung up the jean shorts. He is a legend, but so is Styles.