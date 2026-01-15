After weeks of rumors and speculations, new reports have emerged on Powerhouse Hobbs' AEW status. The following post contains spoilers.

Yesterday, after the Jan. 14, 2026 edition of AEW Dynamite Maximum Carnage, All Elite Wrestling proceeded to tape this week's Jan. 17, 2026 edition of Collision Maximum Carnage. In the first match of the night, JetSpeed and Adam Page teamed up to defeat The Opps (Samoa Joe, Katsuyori Shibata, and Powerhouse Hobbs) for the AEW World Trios titles. While AEW is yet to telecast the episode later this week, it was previously reported that Hobbs might be done with All Elite Wrestling. And, the title change tonight suggests so.

Fightful Select recently reported that despite contract negotiations between the two parties and AEW's substantial offer to him to remain at the promotion, Hobbs' contract expired at midnight. WWE sources that spoke to Fightful reported that Hobbs is expected to join the Stamford-based promotion. Hobbs is contractually eligible to do so as early as this week. With WWE's longstanding interest in him, he is expected to be headed there unless some unforeseen changes arrive.

AEW and Hobbs have been reportedly negotiating for the last few months, and despite the promotion's “huge” offer to him, the two sides are now parting ways on good terms. And while AEW's offer was substantial, “Hobbs wanted to test the waters.” While Hobbs might be on his way out, AEW also recently announced the signings of multiple new stars.

The 34-year-old made his AEW debut in 2020 as Will Hobbs, before transitioning into Powerhouse Hobbs. He has since then been one of the most regular faces on AEW television and PPVs. Hobbs held the World Trios titles with The Opps for 273 days and the TNT Championship for 42-days in 2023.