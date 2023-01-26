The Cincinnati Bengals and the Kansas City Chiefs will play in the conference finals at Arrowhead Stadium for the second consecutive year. This Sunday is the rematch, and there is little question that Chiefs supporters will be out in force. They certainly hope for some payback. We expect them to raise the decibel levels as much as they can at Arrowhead. A wild market for tickets has been fostered by this expectation. Here we’ll look at how much the ticket prices will cost to attend the Bengals-Chiefs AFC Championship Game.

The 2023 AFC Championship Game will feature a rematch of the 2022 game. Recall that the Bengals, led by quarterback Joe Burrow, defeated the Chiefs to advance to the Super Bowl last year. The rematch will take place in Kansas City once again, with the Chiefs looking to avenge their loss. Interestingly enough, this is the seventh championship game rematch in NFL history.

Needless to say, both teams are playing with chips on their shoulders. The Chiefs obviously want to avenge last season’s AFC title game loss. Meanwhile, the Bengals want to return to the Super Bowl and this time, win.

In The End It's the rematch Bengals and Chiefs for the AFC pic.twitter.com/EvQqxsRzWr — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) January 23, 2023

Of course, the headlines will almost exclusively focus on the QB duel. The matchup between Burrow and Patrick Mahomes has occurred three times in the past, with Burrow winning all three encounters. This time the odds are stacked against Mahomes even more. Take note that he is currently recovering from a high ankle sprain he sustained in the Divisional Round. Despite this, fans should still expect an exciting performance from the Chiefs quarterback. On the other end of the field, Burrow has led the Bengals to a ten-game win streak.

Aside from that tantalizing matchup, keep in mind as well that the initial possibility of a neutral-site game complicated the ticket situation for this game. That is up until Sunday evening when the Bills were eliminated by the Bengals. Many fans bought tickets for a potential Buffalo-Kansas City game in Atlanta. The Bengals’ victory, however, rendered those tickets invalid. Burrow even commented about it after they beat Buffalo. He basically said that those fans better get refunds on their tickets.

And speaking of tickets, as of Wednesday, the cost of tickets for the AFC Championship Game on TicketSmarter.com range from $258 to over $8,000. Lower-level tickets cost between $500 and $2,000, while upper-level tickets cost between $300 and $500. The most expensive tickets currently available are club sideline passes at midfield in the lower bowl. Those cost $8,240. Club-level tickets are listed at around $7,200 and upper-level seats cost around $1,450. For those on a budget, the least expensive tickets cost around $260. Those will put fans in the back rows of the upper deck. Meanwhile, the end zone section of Arrowhead Stadium has the cheapest lower-level tickets. Those cost around $457.

Interestingly enough, according to DraftKings, tickets for the AFC Championship rematch this year appear to be slightly cheaper than last year’s. Remember that the cheapest tickets last year cost between $400 and $500. However, Jason Durbin, Vice President of Ticket Operations at Tickets for Less, stated that the prices line up with last year’s AFC Championship game held in Kansas City. That was the most expensive in the stadium’s history.

“The hype and getting to the Super Bowl, and the rematch, everything goes into it, which makes it so people are really going all out for it,” Durbin said. “People are spending big bucks.”

Regarding the best time to acquire tickets, Durbin noted that last year’s pricing did not drop as the game approached kickoff. He advises fans to purchase their tickets as soon as possible if they want to get the best deal out there.