The Kansas City Chiefs have made history with another game-winning field goal on the year. When the Chiefs trailed the Los Angeles Chargers by a point in the final four minutes of the Sunday Night Football matchup, there wasn't anyone who believed that the Chiefs were over. As has been the case in several games throughout the 2024-25 season, head coach Andy Reid's squad answered the call just in the nick of time.

Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs drove downfield for 14 plays and 47 yards, leaving kicker Matthew Wright with a shot to win the game. Wright drilled the 31-yard kick for a 19-17 victory, becoming the third Chiefs kicker this season to make a last-second game-winner – the first team ever to do so, according to Pro Football Talk on X, formerly Twitter.

Before Wright, the Chiefs turned to Spencer Shrader in place of the injured Harrison Butker, who secured a 30-27 victory over the Carolina Panthers in Week 12. Butker had another game-winner for the Chiefs against the Cincinnati Bengals in September.

Wright, who was added to Kansas City's active roster just five days ago, has now delivered two brilliant kicking performances. He's connected on eight of his nine FG attempts, with the only miss being from 50-plus yards.

It's uncertain whether or not Butker will be ready for Week 15, but Wright offers valuable insurance if he's forced to miss another game.

Chiefs clinch AFC West title

The Chiefs earned their ninth consecutive AFC West title with the win over the Chargers on Sunday Night Football in Week 14. They are eyeing the top seed in the AFC playoffs at 12-1, but will need to avoid collapse with tough games against the Cleveland Browns, Houston Texans, Pittsburgh Steelers and Denver Broncos on the horizon.