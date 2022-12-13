By Conor Roche · 3 min read

The New England Patriots got contributions from everyone in their 27-13 win over the Arizona Cardinals on Monday night, especially their rookies.

Rookie running backs Pierre Strong Jr. and Kevin Harris each rushed for touchdowns. Cornerback Marcus Jones recorded his first career interception as he was able to hold his ground with All-Pro receiver DeAndre Hopkins at times throughout the game. He also saw some action again on offense, recording a reception for 12 yards.

Guard Cole Strange appeared to have a solid performance at first glance on Monday after struggling for much of the last two months as New England’s offensive line allowed just one sack. Receiver Tyquan Thornton stepped up and had four receptions for 28 yards, getting a pair of much-needed first downs.

Even cornerback Jack Jones got in the action despite playing just one drive. He recorded a pass breakup on a pass to Hopkins before departing the game due to a knee injury.

Monday’s win was just another week, though, where the Patriots seemingly got major contributions from at least a few of the dozen rookies on their active roster. Patriots coach Bill Belichick was certainly happy to see it and made sure to shoutout those who didn’t get as much shine as well.

“Everybody’s got a role, and when their number is called hopefully they’ll come through for us,” Belichick said. These guys work hard. They all do, but certainly it’s good to see some of the young guys and even [Brenden] Schooler, [DeMarcus] Mitchell in the kicking game and obviously the guys that scored the touchdowns or intercepted passes. They’re easy to spot. [Bailey] Zappe had some contributions a little bit earlier in the year when he played. It takes everybody. I thought we had that tonight. We had everybody pulling tonight.”

The performance from the Patriots’ rookie running backs stood out in particular as Damien Harris was out due to a thigh injury and Rhamondre Stevenson suffered an ankle injury during the game that eventually ruled him out for the contest. Kevin Harris powered his way to a 14-yard touchdown run not long after Stevenson left the game and Strong had a 44-yard run to set the Patriots up for a field goal on their opening drive of the second half.

Because of Damien Harris and Stevenson’s play, both Kevin Harris and Strong haven’t been able to see the field much this season — at least at running back. Belichick seemed proud of their performances, though also doesn’t want them to get too ahead of themselves.

“Yeah. It was great,” Belichick said. “They got an opportunity and made some big plays. We’ll see if they can sustain it, show up week after week and people will start looking for them.”

The rookies weren’t the only players toward the bottom of the depth chart that made an impact on Monday. Raekwon McMillan, who plays at spots throughout each game, picked up a fumble and returned it for a touchdown that gave the Patriots a 20-13 lead in the third quarter.

That play was the kind of defensive play Belichick likes to see.

“Yeah, no question [it was a key play,]” Belichick said. “[Kyle] Dugger made a good tackle and knocked the ball off [Hopkins]. Hop’s beat us so many times, but it was a heads-up play by McMillan on a good scoop and score to show his athleticism and speed to get into the end zone. That was a huge play, obviously.”

All in all, it was a solid win for a team that needed one after losing their last two games to help stay afloat in the AFC playoff race and improve to 7-6.

“It’s always good to win,” Belichick said. “It’s what we practice for.”