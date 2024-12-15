As the Heisman trophy race concluded, one of the finalists, Miami football quarterback Cam Ward gave his sales pitch to the New York Giants about why they should select him in the 2025 NFL Draft. “The tape says it all,” Ward said. “You're going to get a competitor out of me. The City of New York… I probably won't ever stay in the city. I'll stay in New Jersey, all day, every day… it's too much out here (New York). I'm just vibing and just trying to make some football plays for the Giants.”

Ward's collegiate resume is impressive, especially his lone season with the Hurricanes. After transferring from Washington State, he lit up the ACC and carried Miami football to the best offense in the country. On the season, he threw 4,123 yards, an FBS-leading 36 touchdowns, and only seven interceptions. Ward put the offense on his back and made heroic play after heroic play throughout the season.

Unfortuntaely for the Giants, they're in a battle with the Las Vegas Raiders for the No. 1 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. Although it'll be close between the two, New York hasn't had a No. 1 pick since 1965. Regardless, they can end up with the No. 2 pick and have Ward fall to them.

Why does Cam Ward make sense for the Giants?

The Giants desperately need a quarterback before the 2025 NFL season begins. They released Daniel Jones halfway through the year and it's been a downward spiral. Although they have wide receiver Malik Nabers, they don't have any other legitimate weapons. Nabers is a legit receiver and is producing, despite inconsistent quarterback play. However, they can change that in the draft.

Now, if the Giants get the No. 1 pick, it'll be tough for them to choose between Shedeur Sanders and Ward. Both quarterbacks are accurate, mobile, and make the smart play. They're both dynamic as runners, with Ward being the more prolific of the two. Also, Sanders hasn't mentioned anything about wanting to play for New York. While rumors were dismissed about him not wanting to play for the franchise, Ward's open commitment is an encouraging boost for the Giants.

Regardless of any speculation, the Miami quarterback is ready. After Ward won the Davey O'Brien award, he'll turn his attention to the PopTarts Bowl against Iowa State. Following that, preparation for the 2025 NFL Draft will likely begin. In that time, we could see Ward put on the Giants hat as he's selected in the draft.