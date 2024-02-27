Kathryn Hahn has promised, “Witches, witches, witches, witches,” when Agatha: Darkhold Diaries is released later this year, Entertainment Tonight reported.
The actress spoke with ET's Kevin Frazier at the 2024 SAG Awards red carpet. She was tight-lipped about the details of the upcoming Disney+ show.
The Fabulous Agatha Harkness
“I wish I could tell you anything. I can tell you that it's pretty fan– fabulous, I'm going to say that,” Hahn said.
“I was going to say fantastic but then I decided to go with fabulous,” she added.
It seems the actress wanted to distance the show from Marvel's recently confirmed casting of the Fantastic Four reboot starring Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach and Joseph Quinn. The movie is set to be released in July 2025. In the comic books, Hahn's character is Franklin Richards' governess. Richards is the son of Reed Richards (Pascal's Mister Fantastic) and Sue Storm (Kirby's Invisible Woman).
For her own show, Hahn raved about her cast mates which include Aubrey Plaza, Pattu LiPone, Joe Locke and Isabella Fuhrman.
Agatha: Darkhold Diaries will have plenty of witches
“It's an amazing cast. I'm in awe of everyone's work in this show and I think people are going to be surprised,” she said.
“I don't — I think they're gonna think it's one way and, of course, it's gonna go a million different avenues kinda like WandaVision,” the actress continued.
Agatha: Darkhold Diaries is a spinoff of Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany's Disney+ series WandaVision, which aired in early 2021. Hahn's Agatha Harkness — referred to as the nosy Agnes until the big reveal during the final episodes — became an instant favorite with the Marvel fans. In November 2021, the studio announced the spinoff.
The show has undergone a series of name changes from Agatha: Coven of Chaos to Agatha: House of Harkness. Finally in 2023, it landed with the present title, Agatha: Darkhold Diaries.
The dark comedy series, which dropped its first-look teaser a few months ago, has WandaVision head writer Jac Schaeffer as its showrunner and executive producer. The series also stars former Saturday Night Live cast member Sasheer Zamata. Emma Caulfield Ford and Debra Jo Rupp from WandaVision will also return.