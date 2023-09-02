Disney is at it again, changing the title and release date of one of its highly-anticipated MCU Phase 5 spin-offs set to stream on Disney+, CBR reports. This time, it's the WandaVision spinoff, originally named Agatha: House of Harkness.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the series has officially been retitled as Agatha: Darkhold Diaries. It appears Disney and Marvel Studios are playing with the nomenclature to maintain intrigue and excitement among fans.

This title switch is not an isolated occurrence, as Marvel Studios has been tweaking titles recently. For instance, Anthony Mackie's upcoming Captain America 4 went from “New World Order” to “Brave New World.”

Moreover, Agatha's release timeline has been pushed back from winter 2023 to early fall 2024. The shift in the show's schedule is attributed to ongoing labor union strikes, including the Writers Guild of America (WGA) and the Screen Actors Guild‐American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) strikes, along with Marvel's ambition to make each series a significant event.

Agatha: Darkhold Diaries boasts a fresh ensemble cast, including Patti LuPone as Lilia Calderu, Aubrey Plaza, Ali Ahn, and Sasheer Zamata, playing sorceresses in Agatha Harkness' coven. Joe Locke, rumored to portray a teenage Billy Maximoff, will join the fray as their familiar.

The nine-episode series, now with its new title and adjusted release date, is expected to launch during the Halloween season, hinting at potential inspiration from other popular holiday-themed films or TV shows. Marvel fans will have to wait a bit longer to witness the next chapter in the MCU's expansion on Disney+.