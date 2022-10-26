Age of Empires is Coming to Console

After more than two decades since its initial release to PC, Age of Empires II is getting an Xbox re-release alongside Age of Empires IV! Read on to learn more about what to expect for the Age of Empires games coming to console next year.

The historical real-time strategy video game series Age of Empires has grown over the last 25 years since its debut in 1997. Now, the franchise is coming to Xbox consoles very early next year. Specifically, Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition will release for Xbox on January 31, 2023, while Age of Empires IV will release on an unspecified date later in 2023. While it was not mentioned what consoles the games will be available on, both will release on Microsoft Store, Xbox Game Pass, and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.

“We knew that bringing the complexity of RTS to Xbox consoles was a massive task and one we had to approach carefully and thoughtfully. The team has been working hard to bring an experience that not only feels great using a controller, but also teaches players how to play on Xbox. A new tutorial designed specifically for controller input paired with a new user experience for console will help players get started,” said World’s Edge director of customer voice Emma Bridle on Xbox Wire. The developers are also adding in a new game AI to help make resource management more “efficient and intuitive.” Apart from supporting Xbox controllers, the Age of Empires games will also support keyboard and mouse inputs for those who are more familiar with these controls.

Both games will include optional crossplay between platforms, which will allow players to play with others on both Xbox and PC. Lastly, the game will support Xbox Cloud Gaming (beta), which will allow players to continue playing while away from their PCs or consoles.

For more gaming news from us, click here.