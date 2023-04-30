Franz has been writing about esports and video games for a decade and has been with ClutchPoints since 2020. He also has a background in esports events project management. On his free time, he also makes video game and pop culture-related content as Neutral Gaming.

Here are all of the details of the new fantasy 4X game Age of Wonders 4, including its release date, gameplay, and story.

Age of Wonders 4 Release Date: May 2, 2023

Age of Wonders 4 is coming out on May 2, 2023, on PC through Steam and the Epic Games Store, PS5, and the Xbox Series X. It is developed by Triumph Studios and published by Paradox Interactive. It is part of the 4X series Age of Wonders, which has over two decades’ worth of games that started in 1999.

Gameplay

Age of Wonders 4 blends together two massive genres in both 4X turn-based empire-building strategy and turn-based tactical strategy game. Players take control of a faction, starting off with a fortress that they can build up. The fortress is your base and bastion, generating resources for you and training units for your army. Age of Wonders 4 provides players with a lot of customization. With the use of societal traits, arcane powers, and customizable body parts, players can craft the units that they will be using in their war of expansion.

Combat starts whenever two armies meet in the overworld. At this point, the game turns into a turn-based tactical strategy game where two players’ armies clash. Units are composed of several individuals located on a tile, with the individuals roughly representing the unit’s remaining health. Battles comprise taking turns commanding units to move, attack, or use abilities. Battles range from small skirmishes to large-scale fortress sieges, giving players epic battles where their units and heroes can showcase their bravery and valor.

New to Age of Wonders 4 is its pantheon system, which allows players to customize their experience further once they’ve completed a campaign or gameplay session. This will allow their rulers and have them gain new traits and powers that they can carry over to their next campaign. This adds more ways to enjoy Age of Wonders 4, making sure that players always have something new to look forward to every session.

The game also features online multiplayer, in both simultaneous and asynchronous game modes.

Story

Powerful, ancient Wizard Kings have returned to the realms to reign as gods among mortals, looking for lost magicks and new realms to rule. Play either as one of the Wizard Kings and make the whole world bend their knee in front of you, or take on the task of pushing back against the tyrannical rule of the Wizard Kings using your own arcane knowledge, making sure that humanity will remain free from oppression. The choice is yours. Will you be able claim and master the Tomes of Magic to evolve your people, and prepare for an epic battle that will determine the ages of wonder to come?

