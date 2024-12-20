ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Air Force has struggled this year, while Boise State has been playing well and is one of the best teams in the Mountain West. It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with an Air Force-Boise State prediction and pick.

Air Force is 3-8 this season, with notable wins against Jacksonville State and Stony Brook. They then lost to Belmont, Cal, Sacramento State, Wright State, and Miami (OH). Ethan Taylor is the key for the Falcons, and he needs to get going for them to play well in this game. This is a big matchup for the Falcons in conference play.

Boise State is 8-3, with notable wins against Clemson, South Dakota State, and Saint Mary's. They also have big losses against San Francisco, Boston College, and Washington State. Tyson Degenhart is the big key for the Broncos this season on offense, and if he gets going, the Broncos will be hard to stop at home. Degenhart is the key player in this matchup at home against the Falcons.

Here are the Air Force-Boise State College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: Air Force-Boise State Odds

Air Force: +19.5 (-102)

Moneyline: +1600

Boise State: -19.5 (-120)

Moneyline: -4500

Over: 135.5 (-110)

Under: 135.5 (-110)

How to Watch Air Force vs. Boise State

Time: 3:30 pm ET/12:30 pm PT

TV: Mountain West Network

Why Air Force Will Cover The Spread/Win

Air Force's offense has struggled this year. They score 66.3 points per game, have a field goal percentage of 47%, and have a three-point percentage of 34.8%. Two Falcons players are averaging over double digits this season, with Ethan Taylor leading at 15.9 points per game, but Wesley Celichowski is just behind with 10.7 points per game. Ethan Taylor also leads the team with 4.1 assists per game. This offense has struggled all year and does not get a great matchup against Boise State. The Broncos are one of the better defenses in the Mountain West and should be able to shut down this Falcons offense.

Air Force's defense has been solid this year. They allow 68.7 points per game, 45.1% from the field, and 35.5% from behind the arc. Then, Ethan Taylor has been the best rebounder this season, with 6.5 per game. Then, Caleb Walker also leads the team in blocks with 0.7 per game. Finally, two different Falcons are averaging at least one steal per game, with Ethan Taylor leading the team with 1.5. Air Force has a solid defense, but they will have issues in this game against Boise State. The Broncos have the offense to beat this defense, and they should be able to score, especially at home.

Why Boise State Will Cover The Spread/Win

Boise State's offense has played well this year. They score 79.6 points per game, have a 47% field goal percentage, and a 30.4% three-point shooting percentage. Four Broncos are averaging over double digits in scoring, with Tyson Degenhart leading at 17.5 points per game. Next, Alvaro Cardenas leads the team in assists at 5.9 per game. The Broncos are playing great on offense this year. They should be able to score on the Falcons in this game, especially at home. The Air Force will force this game into a rock fight, but Boise State has the talent and offensive scoring to overcome that.

Boise State's defense has played well this year. They allow 66.5 points per game, 40.9% from the field and 29.5% from behind the arc. Down low, O'Mar Stanley leads the team in rebounding with 6.8 per game and in blocks per game at 1.3. Finally, Alvaro Cardenas leads the team in steals at 1.5 per game. Boise State has the defense to shut down Air Force, especially because the Falcons have struggled on offense all year. The Broncos are equipped to handle this defense and should overcome it at home.

Final Air Force-Boise State Prediction & Pick

Air Force is struggling this year. Its offense struggles to score much but can play defense, especially in this game. Still, Boise State is the better team. It can score more, and its defense can shut down Air Force. Tyson Degenhart is also the best player on the court in this game. Boise State should easily win and cover at home in this game against Air Force.

Final Air Force-Boise State Prediction & Pick: Boise State -19.5 (-120)