The Air Force Falcons will head to Colorado to take on the Colorado State Rams. We're here to share our college football odds series, make an Air Force-Colorado State prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.

Air Force Falcons (7-0) have been a pleasant surprise this season with an undefeated record and ranked 19th in the nation. While their offense has been playing well all season it's been their defense that has been stifling their opponents and this weekend will be no exception when they head to Colorado as they look to continue their hot streak and end the 2023 season undefeated for the first time in the history of their organization.

Colorado State Rams (3-4) have split each of their last two games where they were narrowly defeated by UNLV after narrowly defeating Boise State in a remarkable comeback that saw them outscore the Broncos 21-13 and score with one second remaining to seal the game and the win. They will need to relive that type of magic when they host the Air Force this weekend as they attempt to get back to their winning ways.

Here are the college football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Air Force-Colorado State Odds

Air Force Falcons: -14.5 (-102)

Colorado State Rams: +14.5 (-120)

Over: 46.5 (-110)

Under: 46.5 (-110)

How to Watch Air Force vs. Colorado State Week 9

Time: 7:00 PM ET / 4:00 PM PT

TV: CBS Sports Network

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why Air Force Will Cover The Spread

The Air Force Falcons are one of the hottest teams in college football, and they are poised to cover the 12.5-point spread against the Colorado State Rams in Week 9.

The Falcons have one of the most explosive offenses in the country, averaging 32.8 points per game, good for 25th in the nation. Air Force runs the triple-option offense, which is very difficult to defend, especially for a Colorado State defense that is ranked 79th in the nation allowing 157.5 rushing yards per game.

Air Force is led by quarterback Zachary Larrier, who is one of the most dynamic players in the country. Daniels can beat defenses with his arms and his legs. He has thrown for 619 yards and five touchdowns this season, and he has also rushed for 497 yards and four touchdowns.

The Falcons also have a talented group of running backs, led by Emmanuel Michel, who has rushed for 566 yards and 8 touchdowns this season. With a stout defense that the Air Force possesses giving up only 14.5 points per game and their running game to help them maintain possession, they should have no problem getting and keeping a large lead against this Colorado State team and staying undefeated while covering the spread.

Why Colorado State Will Cover The Spread

The Colorado State Rams are one of the most improved teams in college football this season, and they are poised to cover the 12.5-point spread against the Air Force Falcons in Week 9.

The Rams have one of the most explosive offenses in the Mountain West Conference, averaging 28 points per game, good for third in the conference. Colorado State runs a spread offense, which is very difficult to defend, even for a very good Air Force defense which is one of the best in the nation.

The Rams have done very well against the spread this season covering four out of their seven games this season. They covered the only game where they were a double-digit underdog and that was Week 2 against Colorado. Colorado State is a team that can go score for score on most nights and that is what they will have to accomplish in this weekend's matchup against Air Force to cover and possibly upset the Falcons.

Final Air Force-Colorado State Prediction & Pick

Air Force is prime to really have one of the best seasons in the history of their football team and this weekend is just another game but this time it is in Colorado against Colorado State. While I am expecting Air Force to keep their unbeaten streak alive things might get a little bit dicey at times in this game. This should be a back-and-forth scoring affair between these two teams so I am reluctant to lay double digits against a team that does very well as big underdogs. If the Air Force can't maintain the clock and keep the ball out of Colorado State's hands they will have a hard to cover this spread.

Ultimately, take Colorado State with the points to keep this game relatively close throughout just to cover the game in the end with a potential upset alert.

Final Air Force-Colorado State Prediction & Pick: Colorado State +14.5 (-120)