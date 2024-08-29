It's not everyday we get to see the Air Jordan 10 return in an OG colorway and fans of the underrated silhouette can rejoice come 2025 as Jordan Brand will continue to add to their 2025 release catalogue. Last released in 2018, we'll see the “Shadow” colorway make its reintroduction to sneaker rotations come 2025.

Follow our Sneakers news for more upcoming releases and breaking content!

The Air Jordan 10 was first debuted in 1994 and designed by legendary Air Jordan architect Tinker Hatfield. The shoes serve as a constant reminder to the greatness of Michael Jordan with his accolades imprinted in the outsoles and Jumpman rocked these during the 1994-95 Chicago Bulls season.

Jordan wore the “Shadow” Air Jordan 10 when he returned to action and famously had his new “45” stitched into the bottom heel. While the retro version hasn't typically followed suit, it's been reported that the upcoming release will feature a toe cap to resemble that of the original sample version.

Air Jordan 10 “Shadow”

Whether or not we'll see the “sample” toe cap for the 2025 release, the model will return in its original Black/Dark Shadow-True Red colorway following suit with the original release. We see tough black tumbled leather throughout the wave along the upper and through the eyestays. The midsole is also flat black and extends to the outsole, where we see Jordan's accolades inscribed within the alternating shadow stripes and oversized red Jumpman logo. Dark Shadow nubuck highlights the upper portion of the sneakers.

Finer details include the classic stitched Jumpman logo along the back heel, as well as the checkered textile material on the inner tongue and throughout the sockliner. Known as an extremely comfortable wear once broken-in, this tough colorway is a perfect addition for the fall/winter months and will pair with just about anything given its muted tone and simple design.

The Air Jordan 10 ‘Shadow' has yet to see a hard release day, but they're expected to land sometime during the 2025 holiday season. Jordan Brand also recently announced the return of the other original “Steel” colorway during the Summer 2025 season. They'll come with a standard retail tag of $200 and considering their expected release date, we should see them available in full family sizing. Stay tuned with our Sneakers news and Nike SNKRS for updated looks at upcoming releases.

Where does the Air Jordan 10 rank among your favorite AJ sneakers?