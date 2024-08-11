If you were to ask any true sneakerhead to rank their top-10 Air Jordan sneakers ever to release, you can expect 99% of people to say that the Air Jordan 3 “Black Cement” makes the cut. The timeless silhouette and colorway can be paired with just about any outfit, continues to remain relevant decade after decade and now, fans of the shoe can breathe easy as we'll see an all-new retro release for the classic shoes.

First released in 1988, the Air Jordan 3 was the first sneaker in the Air Jordan line designed by legendary footwear architect Tinker Hatfield. The refreshing design was a whole new departure for the numbered Jordan series and became the hallmark shoe known for propelling Jordan Brand to astronomic heights.

Coming in the original “Black Cement” and “White Cement” colorways, the shoes continue to remain a must-have for every sneaker enthusiast's closet. We've seen recently releases of the Air Jordan 3 in its “White Cement” counterpart, but we all know the real release everyone has been waiting for is the return of the “Black Cement.”

The Air Jordan 3 “Black Cement” will return in its original Black/Fire Red-Cement Grey-Sail style code and yes, we'll see the 1988 Nike Air logo on the back heel. The shoes are expected to follow the original specs of the '88 release, holding true to the designs original silhouette and use of materials. The Black Cement 3 was last retroed in 2018, so fans will be excited to cop some fresh pairs after holding onto their classics for quite some time.

We'll see black tumbled leather along the uppers, followed by the Cement Grey smooth and perforated leather along the eyelets, tongue, and ankle collar. Of course, the distinguishing “elephant” print is featured in cement along the toe and heel, the true detail that has made these a favorite of sneakerheads for so long. The midsole and air unit are done in Sail to match the “Nike Air” on the back, while Cement Grey coats the outsole. Hits of Fire Red are seen in the lace holes and the stitched Jordan Jumpman along the tongue.

There really isn't much more to say regarding these. We all know its a perfect shoe and we're already counting down the days until they make their long-awaited return.

The Air Jordan 3 “Black Cement” returns November 23, 2024 for the Thanksgiving holiday and will be available in full size runs for the whole family. The standard price tag will come at $220 and we're hearing this will be a widely available general release, so be sure to cop your pairs and don't miss out on these all-time classics!

Where does the Air Jordan 3 “Black Cement” rank among your favorite Air Jordan sneakers?