Michael Jordan's most iconic Air Jordan 5 retro colorway is making a return early next year – but fans may be surprised to see this release feature a twist as the next drop in Jordan Brand's “Reimagined” line. The Reimagined line has been taking classic Jordan sneakers like the Jordan 1 “Royal” and the Jordan 4 “Bred” and re-releasing them with new updates on tooling and materials. It looks as though the Air Jordan 5 “Black Metallic” will be next on the list and fans already can't wait for their release.

The Air Jordan 5 has always been a favorite for diehard fans of Jordan Brand and the iconic silhouette has been featured throughout pop culture as one of the most recognizable models in the numbered line. Inspired by WWII fighter jets, the Air Jordan 5 gained mainstream popularity as the favorite shoe for Will Smith during The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.

Michael Jordan wore the black iteration of the Air Jordan 5, later known as “Black Metallic” colorway for its predominantly black construction highlighted by hits of silver. The shoes were first released in 1990 and quickly became a favorite for Jordan to wear in-game, often accompanied by the signature white laces he decided to swap the shoes out with.

The Air Jordan 5 sets itself apart from other Jordan sneakers with the introduction of several key components which were new to Jordan Brand at the time. It became the first Jordan sneaker to feature an icy, translucent outsole along with the first shoe to feature reflective 3M material on the tongue. The shoes were also the first high-top Jordan to return since the Jordan 1, with the 2, 3, and 4 all coming in mid-cut shapes.

The shoes originally came in black suede/nubuck and will feature the same composition for the upcoming “Reimagined” release. We can expect to see the same icy bottoms along with the classic “Nike Air” logo accompanying the heel of the shoe. The new look will also feature a never-before-seen 3M reflective stitching, which should give these an additional pop when seen in the flash. Jordan Brand will add white laces as the primary look, remaining true to the OG look Michael Jordan gave these on the court.

The Air Jordan 5 “Black Metallic Reimagined” is set to make its return on February 15, 2024 for NBA All-Star festivities. The shoes will come in a full family sizing run and should retail for $210 in adult sizes. The shoes are likely to drop on Nike SNKRS app and very select Nike retailers, so be sure to stay on top of things as release date approaches. All in all, true Jordan fans won't want to miss their chance at adding these to the collection.