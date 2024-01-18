The top team in the MAC visits Kent State as we continue our College Basketball odds series with an Akron-Kent State prediction and pick.

The top team in the MAC, Akron, takes a trip to visit Kent State. It is time to continue our College Basketball odds series with an Akron-Kent State prediction, pick, and how to watch.

Akron comes into the game sitting at 13-4 on the year, and they are 5-0 in conference play this year. That also gives them five straight wins overall. They have been solid in conference play this year. Akron opened with a 22-point win over NIU and has won by double digits in four of five conference games. The only close game this year was against Ball State on the road. It was close throughout, with Ball State having the lead for most of the second half, but Akron would come away with an 80-74 victory.

Meanwhile, Kent State comes in sitting at 9-8 on the year, and just 2-3 in conference play. They are coming off a road win though. Last time out they faced Northern Illinois. After being tied at the 11:32 marker in the second half, Kent State took over. They would take the lead and never give it back, winning 83-76

Here are the college basketball odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Basketball Odds: Akron-Kent State Odds

Akron State: -1.5 (-105)

Moneyline: -115

Kent State: +1.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -104

Over: 142.5 (-105)

Under: 142.5 (-115)

How to Watch Arkon vs. Kent State

Time: 7:00 PM ET/ 4:00 PM PT

TV: ESPN+/ESPNU

Why Akron Will Cover The Spread/Win

Akron is 96th in the nation in KenPom's adjusted efficiency rankings this year while sitting 101st in adjusted offensive efficiency and 97th in adjusted defensive efficiency this year. Akron sits 145th in the nation in points per game this year, while sitting 43rd in the nation in effective field goal percentage this year. Enrique Freeman is the leader of the offense this year. He comes in with 18.4 points per game this year while shooting 58.9 percent from the field this year. Meanwhile, Ali Ali comes in with 15.8 points per game in his nine games this year. Further, he is shooting 50.5 percent from the field this year. Alie is also second on the team this year in assists, sitting with 2.9 assists per game this year.

Akron is 235th in rebounds this year but sits 140th in the nation in defensive rebounding percentage this year. Here, Freeman has been great as well. He comes into the game with 13.2 rebounds per game on the season. He has over one-third of all team rebounds this year. Second on the team in rounds is Ali Ali and Nate Johnson, who both come into the game with 3.3 rebounds per game this year.

Akron is 75th in the nation in opponent points per game this year, while sitting 31st in the nation in rebounds allowed this year. Freeman is a big part of this, as he has dominated the boards this year. Further, he has1.5 blocks per game and .8 steals per game. In a game where one player can take over, Freeman is that type of player, if he can keep his turnovers down. Freeman does have 2.6 turnovers per game this year.

Why Kent State Will Cover The Spread/Win

Kent State comes in ranked 171st in the nation in KenPom's adjusted efficiency rankings. They are ranked 163rd in adjusted offensive efficiency this year, but sit 212th in adjusted defensive efficiency. Kent State is 85th in the nation in points per game this year, but they are 131st in effective field goal percentage. This is led by Jalen Sullinger and Chris Payton Jr. Sullinger comes into the game with 14.7 points per game this year, while being solid from three this year. He is hitting 41.1 percent from three this year. Meanwhile, Payton comes in with 14.6 points per game this year, while he is shooting 50.3 percent.

Further, VonCameron Davis is shooting well. He comes in with 12.3 points per game this year, while he is shooting 51.3 percent this year. Also, Giovanni Santiago comes in as a major help to the offense. He leads the team with 4.2 assists per game this year.

Kent State is 219th in the nation in rebounds per game this year. They are 210th in the nation in defensive rebounding percentage this year. Chris Payton Jr. leads the way here. He comes in with 8.1 rebounds per game this year. Meanwhile, Davis is also a help on the boards, with 4.4 rebounds per game this year.

Kent State sits 251st in the nation in opponent points per game this year. They are also 317th in the nation in opponent effective field goal percentage this year. Chris Payton Jr. is also a major part of the defense. He comes in with .9 steals per game this year, while also having 1.4 blocks per game this season.

Final Akron-Kent State Prediction & Pick

This game will come down to the battle between Chris Payton Jr. and Enrique Freeman. Freeman has dominated the rebounding game this year, and Payton will need to be able to match him for Kent State to have a chance in this game. Akron is not the best on offense this year, but they are a much better defensive team than Kent State. Still, the Kent State offense can do enough to keep themselves in this game.

Final Akron-Kent State Prediction & Pick: Kent State ML (-104)