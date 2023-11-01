Brazilian full-back Alex Telles, who has made a name for himself with his impressive performances, recently made a significant move to Al Nassr in the Saudi Pro League, and a conversation with the legendary Cristiano Ronaldo played a pivotal role in his decision. Telles, who had a successful loan spell at Sevilla, where he won the Europa League last season, signed a contract until 2025 with Al Nassr in July, and he shared insights into what influenced his decision to join the Saudi Arabian club.

According to the reports from Sporstar, Telles revealed in an interview posted on the messaging platform X how Cristiano Ronaldo's endorsement of Al Nassr and their shared experiences at Manchester United played a crucial role in his move. “When Al Nassr talked to me the first time, I sent a message to Cristiano, whose response was to come (join him),” Telles stated. Ronaldo, a footballing icon and a role model, proved to be a compelling factor in Telles' decision-making process.

Telles lauds Ronaldo's continued growth and impact on the pitch, saying, “Of course, Cristiano continues to develop, and his experience increases daily. Watch the number of goals he scores. I will be biased when I talk about him because of the records he broke, and I was lucky to play with him at Manchester United and then Al Nassr. (Ronaldo) is still a decisive player and a great leader who always takes responsibility in the dressing room, helps everyone, and creates a good atmosphere.”

With Telles joining Al Nassr, the club is bolstering its squad and adding to the rich talent pool in the Saudi Pro League. Currently, Al Nassr sits second in the league table with 25 points, just four points adrift of league leaders Al-Hilal. The partnership between Telles and Ronaldo promises to be a compelling chapter in the ongoing football journey of Al-Nassr, and fans eagerly await the success and excitement that this dynamic duo will bring to the team.