New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani stepped outside the political arena and into football culture, and the results landed squarely in elite territory. The self-described Arsenal supporter recently took part in an African edition of the popular “Winner Stays On” challenge, offering his unfiltered preferences on some of the continent’s most iconic players, news18 reports.

Mamdani opened the gauntlet with modern stars, giving Senegal’s Sadio Mane the nod over Victor Osimhen and Brahim Diaz before running into a familiar foe. When Didier Drogba appeared, Mamdani did not hesitate. “As an Arsenal fan I have been traumatized by him,” he said, leaning into the shared pain many Gunners fans know too well. That honesty carried weight as he stuck with the Chelsea legend through Samuel Eto’o and Michael Essien.

The run eventually met Mohamed Salah, and Mamdani flipped his pick with humor. “Salah is the only one with a halal truck named after him,” he joked, blending cultural awareness with football banter. The Arsenal bias resurfaced soon after when Nwankwo Kanu earned his backing over Abedi Pele, only for Jay-Jay Okocha to steal the spotlight with a classic line, “So good they named him twice.”

Arsenal Roots, GOAT Talk, and a Clear Final Choice

Mamdani stayed firm as John Obi Mikel and Yaya Toure passed by, but the final decision crowned a legend. He chose former Ballon d’Or winner George Weah as the greatest African player of all time, ending the challenge with conviction rather than hesitation.

Beyond the game, Mamdani expanded on his football tastes in a separate conversation with Pharaoh Talks, where Arsenal dominated the discussion. His personal GOAT remained Thierry Henry, though he sided with Lionel Messi when pressed to choose between Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. He named Henry as the best striker in club history, selected Bukayo Saka as the top winger, and leaned toward William Saliba on defense while acknowledging Kolo Toure and Sol Campbell.

The challenge revealed more than taste. It showed a mayor fluent in football culture, comfortable mixing humor, history, and loyalty in a way fans immediately recognize.