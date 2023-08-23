Cristiano Ronaldo delivered an emphatic message to Al-Nassr fans, urging them to “always believe to the end” after a hard-fought victory over Shabab Al-Ahli in the AFC Champions League play-off clash, reported by goal.com.

The Knights of Najd found themselves trailing until the 88th minute, when Sultan Al-Ghannam's goal sparked a dramatic turnaround. In a span of just 11 minutes, Al-Nassr scored three goals, with Anderson Talisca and Marcelo Brozovic sealing the win deep into stoppage time. The 4-2 victory propelled Al-Nassr into the main draw of the AFC Champions League, eliminating Shabab Al-Ahli from the competition.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Brozovic's late goal was set up by Ronaldo, and the Portuguese forward expressed his excitement on Instagram, stating, “Difficult game, but Important win to qualify for the Asian champions league! Always believe to the end! Never give up!💪🏼 @alnassr 💛💙” Ronaldo's enthusiasm was well-founded, as the victory was a remarkable comeback from the brink of defeat.

Ronaldo's performance was a marked improvement from his previous showing against Al-Taawoun, where he struggled after recovering from an ankle injury sustained in the Arab Club Champions Cup final. Although he faced disappointment with three penalty shouts being turned down in the first half, Ronaldo's determination and resilience shone through in the critical moments.

Al-Nassr's journey in the AFC Champions League continues, and Cristiano Ronaldo will soon be back in action as the team faces Al-Fateh in a Saudi Pro League fixture on Friday evening. The victory over Shabab Al-Ahli serves as a testament to the team's spirit and determination, qualities that Ronaldo embodies and champions.