You can surely let one slide when you have 63 hat-tricks to your name. For Cristiano Ronaldo, the match against Al Shabab gave him a chance to write another piece of history. However, surprisingly, the Al Nassr ace denied it. It was very unlike Cristiano Ronaldo, who always wanted to be the center of attention in just about everything.

Al Nassr comfortably beat Al Shabab 4-0 on Tuesday, marked by Ronaldo's brace from the penalty spot. However, there were also moments of frustration from the Portuguese as he was denied a goal by the VAR. The former Real Madrid man dispatched a header in the 17th minute, but VAR disallowed it as they believed Ronaldo had nudged his marker before taking the header.

Ronaldo scored his second penalty in the 31st minute before Sadio Mane added a third five minutes from halftime. In the second half, the former Manchester United man had a chance to make it back-to-back hat-tricks after referee Ismail Elfath pointed to the spot for the third time in the game. Ronaldo had scored a hat-trick for Al Nassr against Al Fateh in the previous game.

However, the Portuguese captain gave the ball to his teammate Abdulrahman Ghareeb so he could score his first goal of the season. It was disappointing for many fans who wanted Ronaldo to score his 64th hat trick. There were even boos directed at Ghareeb before he took the penalty kick. The Saudi Arabian forward missed the penalty, much to the frustration of everyone in the crowd. Ronaldo almost scored a hat-trick in the 80th minute when his looping header hit the post.