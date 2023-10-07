Cristiano Ronaldo and Al Nassr faced an unexpected setback as they squandered a 2-0 lead to draw 2-2 against Abha, a team struggling at the lower end of the standings.

In a surprising turn of events, Al Nassr looked set to claim all three points as Otavio and Talisca secured a 2-0 lead within the first half-hour of the match. However, Abha mounted a remarkable comeback, first through a Saad Bguir penalty and then with an impressive stoppage-time strike by Karl Toko Ekambi.

The frustration was palpable, with Cristiano Ronaldo, the former Manchester United star, left visibly disappointed as his side let the victory slip through their grasp. Sultan Al-Ghannam was shown a red card after Abha's equalizer to compound their woes. In their lineup, Al Nassr also featured notable names like Sadio Mane, Aymeric Laporte, and Alex Telles.

Meanwhile, in another thrilling match, Franck Kessie's brilliant left-footed volley from inside the box secured a 1-0 victory for Al-Ahli in the Jeddah derby against Al-Ittihad. The former Barcelona player's goal made a significant impact, not only giving his team the win but also shaking up the top of the league table. Al-Ittihad missed an opportunity to claim the top spot.

The match featured star-studded lineups, with Karim Benzema returning to Al-Ittihad's starting lineup, joined by Fabinho and N'Golo Kante. Conversely, the winning team boasted Edouard Mendy, Roberto Firmino, and Riyad Mahrez.

The Saudi Pro League continues to deliver thrilling moments and unexpected outcomes, making it an exciting competition for football enthusiasts. It remains to be seen how Al Nassr responds to their disappointment against Abha.