Zlatan Ibrahimovic, the legendary footballer who retired from the sport in June, has raised eyebrows by questioning the motives of some of the world's top players who recently moved to the Saudi Pro League. Players like Neymar, Riyad Mahrez, Fabinho, and even Cristiano Ronaldo, who joined Al Nassr earlier this year, have all opted for Saudi Arabia as their new footballing destination.

In a recent interview on Piers Morgan Uncensored, Ibrahimovic disclosed that he, too, received an offer from Saudi Arabia but chose not to take it up. He emphasized the importance of ending one's career on the grand stage, suggesting that certain players should be remembered for their talent rather than their earnings. Whether he is talking about a certain Portuguese icon who is in Al Nassr remains to be seen.

The Swedish superstar explained, “You have to be remembered for your talent, not for what you earned. Because if you were remembered in the opposite way, what we are training every day for, what we are being recognized for, is our talent, and that's what you want to be remembered for.”

When asked if he would have any moral qualms about playing in Saudi Arabia, Ibrahimovic dismissed the notion, citing how football connects people regardless of the location. He also highlighted the growth of football in Saudi Arabia and the MLS (Major League Soccer), expressing no reservations about playing in these leagues. One thing for the growth of football in Saudi Arabia has certainly been Ronaldo's Al Nassr move.

While Ibrahimovic's comments may raise questions about the motivations of players moving to Saudi Arabia, they shed light on the complex decisions players face as they navigate the later stages of their careers. Whether they prioritize financial gain or a grand stage to showcase their talent, each player's journey is unique, and their choices reflect their personal objectives and circumstances. However, what we do know is that multiple Saudi Pro League clubs, such as Al Hilal and Al Nassr, have benefitted in the past year from their transfer activity.