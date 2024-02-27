Al Pacino‘s King Lear project, titled Lear Rex, has gotten a huge update. He will star in the new film as the title character alongside Jessica Chastain.
Deadline was the first to report on Pacino's new William Shakespeare adaptation. Bernard Rose will direct the new film.
Previously, Pacino and Chastain worked together on adaptations of Oscar Wilde's Salomé. First, Pacino wrote, directed, and starred in Wilde Salomé with Chastain. It was a documentary-drama hybrid film. Two years later, they redid the film, this time without the documentary elements in Salomé.
Jessica Chastain is an acclaimed actress known for her roles in Zero Dark Thirty, The Help, and Interstellar. In 2022, she won her first Oscar for Best Actress for her performance in The Eyes of Tammy Faye. She played the titular televangelist in the film.
Al Pacino
Al Pacino is a nine-time Oscar nominee, winning in 1993 for his performance in Scent of a Woman. He was also nominated for his performance in Glengarry Glen Ross that same year. Pacino's other nominations came for his performances in the likes of The Godfather films, Serpico, Dog Day Afternoon, and The Irishman.
The Godfather series put Pacino on the map and gave him a career. His first leading role came a year prior in The Panic in Needle Park. After the Godfather success, Pacino would star in And Justice for All, Scarface, Dick Tracy, Carlito's Way, Heat, and Donnie Brasco.
He hasn't slowed down since. Pacino has recently starred in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Hunters, The Irishman, and House of Gucci.