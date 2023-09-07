Noor Alfallah, the partner of acclaimed actor Al Pacino, has taken legal action by filing a petition in L.A. Superior Court, seeking full physical custody of their three-month-old son, Roman Alfallah Pacino, TMZ reports.

In the submitted documents, Alfallah has requested that Pacino be granted reasonable visitation rights to spend time with Roman and that both parents share joint legal custody. This arrangement would ensure that both parents have equal input into significant decisions affecting the child, encompassing educational and medical matters.

Additionally, Noor has requested that Al Pacino cover her legal expenses and any other financial costs related to the legal proceedings.

To substantiate her claims, Alfallah included a signed “voluntary declaration of parentage,” providing evidence of Al Pacino's biological paternity of Roman Alfallah Pacino.

Their journey into parenthood together began on June 6 when they welcomed their first child as a couple. However, initial reports suggested that Pacino insisted on a paternity test upon learning of the pregnancy.

Sources indicated that Pacino was “shocked” by the news, as he had believed that a medical issue, typically associated with infertility, would prevent him from fathering children. Remarkably, he only became aware of Noor's pregnancy two months before she gave birth.

Contrary to speculation of a possible split, it has been confirmed that Al Pacino and Noor Alfallah remain in a relationship. Pacino's representative conveyed to TMZ that the couple continues to work together successfully and has mutually established agreements regarding their child, Roman. This news comes as the pair was recently spotted having dinner together at Chateau Marmont.

Their relationship first came to light in 2022 when Page Six reported that the couple had secretly started dating two years prior, during the COVID-19 pandemic. Despite their notable age difference, they have seemingly managed to maintain a strong and enduring bond.