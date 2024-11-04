Alabama A&M coach Connell Maynor paid tribute to Bulldog linebacker Medrick Burnett Jr., who suffered an injury during the team’s HBCU rivalry clash with Alabama State in the Magic City Classic. Burnett, who transferred from Grambling to Alabama A&M in the offseason, stayed in UAB hospital days after the injury he sustained during the game but Alabama A&M athletic director Dr. Paul Bryant shared that he was in stable condition.

Maynor spoke about Burnett’s condition per comments by local affiliate WSFA and said that he and the team was doing everything they could to help.

“We’ve got to send up our prayers. I went back after the game and stayed with him. I picked up his parents up from the airport, and stayed with him Sunday for a while before I came back here. Coach Howell and Coach Thornton went down and stayed with him for four hours, so we’re doing all we can do and control what we can control. We [have] to understand that the Lord [has] everything under control and we [have] to do what we can do to just play football and go to school.”

During Alabama A&M’s game against Southern, Maynor honored Burnett by wearing his jersey number 51. Per comments obtained by Nick P. Kuzma of Fox 54, Maynor spoke about Burnett.

“Senior day we was playing for the seniors and was playing Medrick. His parents [were] here and we want to try to get this W for him. At the end of the day we play a game, but his life is on the line and so that’s on our hearts, that’s on the players hearts. And unless you got, had somebody in that situation, you don’t know what it does to a person. So we just got to keep praying and try to get ready for this week.”