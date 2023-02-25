Alabama basketball star Brandon Miller is on the receiving end of more backlash after he seemingly played down his involvement in a recent campus shooting and murder with a rather insensitive gesture.

During the pregame introductions for the Crimson Tide versus Arkansas Razorbacks showdown, Miller had a teammate do a pat down gesture with him. While sticking out his hands sideways, Miller had the said teammate do a security check on him as if looking for weapons.

It came off as insensitive and inappropriate, especially since Miller was recently revealed to have brought the gun that former Alabama basketball teammate Darius Miles allegedly used in the killing of a young mother near campus last January 15.

Sure enough, a lot of people criticized Miller for the ugly act, noting that it’s not only a bad look for him but also for Alabama basketball.

“Completely tone deaf by Brandon Miller and the Alabama walk-on. So dumb.” Jeff Goddman of Stadium said.

“This is a terrible look for Alabama. A child is without it’s mother. I’ve tried to stay quiet. This is just mocking at this point,” one commenter added.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Another Twitter user shared, “Brandon Miller gets MASSIVE ovation from Alabama fans and then a teammate pats him as if he’s performing a security search. Absolutely terrible look for Alabama.”

A third critic had a sarcastic response, using the recent statement made by head coach Nate Oats to defend Miller’s involvement. “He was just at the wrong place at the wrong time. There’s nothing Brandon Miller could’ve done to prevent this,” the critic wrote.

Other Alabama basketball fans defended Miller and highlighted that he has been doing the gesture all season long. Nonetheless, some argued that in light of the recent case, he should have stopped doing it.

“There’s some people defending this because it’s been happening all year. The public just found out Brandon Miller was involved with the murder but HE knew his involvement since it happened Jan 15. If you’re him, it’s definitely not a good look to continue doing it after Jan 15,” a Twitter user noted.

For what it’s worth, Nate Oats addressed Miller’s gesture in his postgame presser and noted that it has been addressed. He admitted it was inappropriate from his player and vowed that it won’t happen ever again.

Miller certainly didn’t help himself in this case. With that said, Alabama basketball fans shouldn’t be too surprised if they see more criticisms directed at the young forward and the program.