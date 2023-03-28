Alabama basketball is dipping into the transfer portal. The Crimson Tide nabbed one of the top 3-point shooters in the portal Tuesday, with former Wichita State guard Jaykwon Walker committing to Alabama, according to Joe Tipton.

Walker had a solid season with the Shockers in 2022-23. He averaged 13.9 points and 5.3 rebounds per game, shooting 53 percent from the field and 40 percent from deep.

Walker’s move to Alabama is the third move of his college career. Walker began his college playing days at Georgia where he spent an injury-riddled freshman year before entering the transfer portal a few games into the 2020-21 campaign.

He then took his talents to junior college, spending a year at Shelton State. Ironically, Shelton State is in Tuscaloosa, Ala. where he’ll be playing with the Crimson Tide.

Walker signed with Mississippi State following his year in junior college, but a coaching change swayed him away from the SEC school. He decided to head to Wichita State where he finally got consistent playing time at the Division I level.

Walker was an ESPN top 100 recruit out of high school. He was a two-time All-Alabama selection, earning those honors during his junior and senior seasons.

Alabama shot 33.5 percent from beyond the arc this season. The addition of Walker should improve those numbers.

Alabama basketball fans may still be reeling from the team’s Sweet 16 exit in this year’s NCAA Tournament. The program itself, however, is already looking forward to the future. Jaykwon Walker likely won’t be the only new face suiting up for the Crimson Tide next fall.