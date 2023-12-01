Alabama basketball's Nick Pringle will be out indefinitely with a suspension for what the program is calling "in house" reasons.

Alabama basketball has been one of the more consistent teams this season. Unfortunately, though, the Crimson Tide will be without star forward Nick Pringle for the time being. He's not dealing with an injury, instead, he's been suspended from the team.

Head coach, Nate Oats claimed that Pringle is going to be suspended indefinitely, according to Tony Tsoukalas of Tide Illustrated. The reason is being kept vague from everyone outside of the Alabama basketball program.

“During his Friday press conference, Nate Oats announced that senior Nick Pringle will be suspended indefinitely for conduct detrimental to the team.”

With that said, Oats does make it clear that Nick Pringle's suspension is not for anything serious. So, that's good at least. However, it means that Pringle isn't going to return until the “in-house” issue is resolved.

“Nothing serious off the court or anything, just in-house. Just a standard we want our guys to uphold, and he wasn't upholding it. I still love Nick, and hopefully, he can get himself figured out with the team shortly.”

The “in-house” reason could be anything really. However, the Alabama basketball team seems confident Pringle will handle the situation and return sooner, rather than later. Considering they're currently ranked within the top-25, the Crimson Tide would love to have him back in the lineup as soon as possible.

This season, Nick Pringle has proven to be a reliable forward. Through seven games, he's averaging 6.0 points, 4.4 rebounds, and is shooting 81% from the field. If anything, the Crimson Tide should dial up his number more often once Nick Pringle returns from suspension. Especially if he's scoring that efficiently from the field.

Keep an eye out on the Alabama basketball team, as Nate Oats and the Crimson Tide will monitor Pringle before he eventually returns. Their first game without Nick Pringle takes place on Monday, December 4 against AR State.