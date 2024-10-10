The Indiana football program is undefeated and in the top 25 in Curt Cignetti's first season as head coach. However, Indiana saw a big loss with wide receiver Donaven McCulley deciding to enter the transfer portal despite the team's strong start.

McCulley caught just one pass this season, although it was a 12-yard touchdown reception in the win against Maryland. However, McCulley decided to redshirt and enter the transfer portal due to his lack of usage.

Suddenly, he has heard from as many as 12 schools, including Alabama and Colorado, per a report from Chris Hummer of 247Sports.

‘Indiana WR Donaven McCulley has heard from more than a dozen schools since entering the portal, a source tells @mzenitz and I for @247Sports/@CBSSports, including: Maryland Baylor MSU Cincy UCLA UCF Houston Cal Colorado SMU VT Bama Michigan.'

Hummer also mentions a few others, including Missouri, LSU, Miami (FL), USC and Notre Dame as potential suitors for McCulley.

Those are plenty of big-name programs interested in McCulley, with others such as Michigan showing interest.

McCulley was in his third season with the Hoosiers, and he caught 48 passes for 644 yards and six touchdowns in 2023 while playing in 12 games.

In 2024, he played just three games and was a bit of an afterthought on the dangerous Indiana offense. The Hoosiers have one of the top offenses in the country and the Big ten Conference, but McCulley was having a tough time garnering targets.

Indiana's top receiver, Elijah Sarratt, followed Cignetti from James Madison. The Indiana running game has also been strong, featuring two backs with more than 300 yards rushing: Wake Forest transfer Justice Ellison and James Madison transfer Ty Son Lawton.

All in all, McCulley's early transfer portal move has plenty of programs showing interest, and this will be a key player to keep an eye on during the next month or two before he makes his decision.