Bryce Young gets huge injury update ahead of Alabama football-Tennessee clash

Alabama football received some good news on star quarterback Bryce Young ahead of the huge game vs. no. 6 Tennessee. Young, who has been dealing with a shoulder injury that he suffered in the Crimson Tide’s win over the Arkansas Razorbacks two weeks ago, looks poised to take the field against the Volunteers on Saturday.

During an appearance on ESPN’s College Gameday, reporter Pete Thamel revealed a huge update on Young’s status, per Nick Kelly of The Tuscaloosa News.

“Alabama football quarterback Bryce Young is expected to play against Tennessee on Saturday, ESPN’s Pete Thamel reported on “College GameDay.”

Huge news for Alabama Crimson Tide football fans. Thamel reports that Bryce Young “is expected to play.” As Tide head coach Nick Saban said on Friday, Young was able to do “a lot more in practice this week” and that the star signal-caller threw more than he did a week ago when he was ruled out before the game against Texas A&M.

Saban added that Young “feels healthy enough to play.” While the Alabama football star is technically a game-time decision, it sure seems like he’s going to be out there for the massive top-10 battle vs. the Tennessee Volunteers.

‘Bama fans received another clue on Bryce Young’s status during Saban’s College Gameday appearance, when the head coach expressed confidence in the quarterback’s ability to play without a full slate of practice under his belt.

Saban did acknowledge that Young’s timing could be off, but he sounded like a head coach that would be comfortable trusting his player against the Volunteers.

Fans won’t know for sure until right before kickoff, though it sounds like Bryce Young will be out there for the Alabama Crimson Tide football program against the Tennessee Volunteers.