Alabama football will have all of their stars for the Sugar Bowl after quarterback Bryce Young and linebacker Will Anderson Jr. both confirmed they will play against Kansas City on New Year’s Eve.

Two of the top overall prospects for the 2023 NFL Draft, both Young and Anderson told head coach Nick Saban that they plan to suit up for the Crimson Tide next Saturday. Saban told ESPN’s Chris Low that they don’t expect any players to opt out of the game:

Alabama QB Bryce Young and OLB Will Anderson Jr. have told Nick Saban they plan to play in the Sugar Bowl and Saban told ESPN that @AlabamaFTBL isn’t expected to have any opt-outs for the game. — Chris Low (@ClowESPN) December 16, 2022

“It was just wanting to finish with my teammates this season,” Young said to reporters on Monday. “There’s a lot of work that’s gone into this year, and I just get another chance to play with my brothers, that’s really how I look at it. This is a great opportunity for us as a team, for me, for all of us, and we’ve all had each other’s backs all year.”

Bryce Young’s Alabama career has been exceptional: he’s thrown for 3,0007 yards and 27 touchdowns this season, while completing 64.1% of his passes over 10 games. Despite missing nearly two games due to a sprained AC joint, he still ranks among the league’s top-five passers in passing yards and passing touchdowns. He’s expected to be a top-ten pick in next April’s draft.

“It was all just about leadership and being here for the team,” Anderson echoed. “I’ve been preaching so much over these last two years about how to do things the right way, the standard around here and how to uphold the standard. It wouldn’t be right for me to walk out on my teammates. I think that’s a big reason why I decided to play in this game and play with those guys.”

Anderson has been potent on the defensive side for the Crimson Tide this year, leading the SEC in sacks and tackles for a loss, while tied for seventh place nationally with 10 sacks. He ranks second on Alabama’s career lists for both defensive categories.

The 10-2 Crimson Tide finished first place in the SEC West and are ranked fifth heading into the Sugar Bowl. They’ll face No. 9 Kansas State in New Orleans, which will be the last game for Young and Anderson in college football before they make the jump to the NFL.