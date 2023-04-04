Dan Fappiano is a Connecticut based sports journalist and a graduate of both Tunxis Community College and Central Connecticut State University. Dan has spent time covering high school and professional sports in both the print and online medium. He hopes to see his beloved Chicago Bears win a Super Bowl someday.

Alabama’s Justin Eboigbe made it into just four games during the 2022 season before suffering a brutal neck injury. Eboigbe made the decision to return to Alabama for one more season in 2023. That decision seems to be paying off.

Eboigbe took a redshirt for his injury-shortened 2022 season, granting him a fifth-year of eligibility. As he prepares for one more ride with Alabama, the defensive lineman seems to have overcome his scary neck injury.

“100% Healed and Cleared,” Eboigbe tweeted. The lineman’s tweet ended with a prayer emoji, showing Eboigbe’s gratefulness for a full recovery and another year with the Crimson Tide.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

A fully healthy Eboigbe gives Alabama another experienced player along their defensive line. Despite appearing in just four games in 2022, Eboigbe has played in 33 games under Nick Saban for his career. The defensive lineman has racked up 59 tackles, two fumble recoveries, two sacks and an interception.

Justin Eboigbe will be returning to an Alabama defense that was one of the best in the country this past season. The Crimson Tide ranked ninth in scoring defense, allowing 18.15 points per game. Furthermore, Alabama ranked 13th overall in total defense, allowing 318.2 yards per game.

Eboigbe returned to the Crimson Tide for one last return after his 2022 season was taken away due to injury. He’ll enter the 2023 season fully healthy and ready to prove himself. Eboigbe gets his shining moment. Alabama gets an experienced defensive lineman back on a team with championship aspirations. Alongside Eboigbe’s health being at the forefront, the DL coming back in 2023 is a win for all parties involved.