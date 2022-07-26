Alabama football moves up 2024 recruiting rankings with star CB commit

Alabama football head coach Nick Saban has been known for his recruiting prowess. Saban has brought in an elite level class for several years now, having ranked first or second in each year since 2019. One class where the Crimson Tide were lacking a bit, 2024, received a huge boost on Tuesday. Saban and company landed Jaylen Mbakwe, a four-star recruit. Here’s what Mbakwe had to say after choosing Alabama football, per 247 Sports.

“It’s the choice because it felt like home,” Mbakwe told BamaOnLine. “The coaches greeted me and my family well. I just felt at home when I go there and things like that.”

Jylen Mbakwe said that Alabama’s football coaches treated he and his family “well” and that it “felt like home.” The Pinson Clay-Chalkville star chose the Crimson Tide over the likes of Auburn, Clemson, Georgia, LSU and others.

Saban, a former defensive back himself, also played a large role in Mbakwe’s recruiting. The no. 4 cornerback and 36th-ranked player in the 2024 class, the newest member of the Alabama football program, skyrocketed the Crimson Tide all the way up to no. 4 in the 2024 rankings, per 247 Sports.

Mbakwe also mentioned Alabama defensive line coach Freddie Roach, his area recruiter. He called Roach a “big brother”, saying that the coach gave him pointers throughout the process.

Now, the next chapter of Jaylen Mbakwe’s football career will begin with the Tide. He’ll get to help one of the best programs of all-time attempt to stay on top.

He couldn’t be more excited- or at home.