How will the Crimson Tide cope with loss of players?

The Alabama football program is catching haymakers after their Rose Bowl loss to the Michigan Wolverines. The Crimson Tide has had a whopping nine players enter the College Football Transfer Portal. Alabama has immense challenges as it fills out its roster for the 2024 season.

Players are making plans to flock from the Alabama football program after their CFP loss

The list of players who have entered the College Football Transfer Portal includes the following:

QB Eli Holstein, WR Malik Benson, WR Shazz Preston, TE Miles Kitselman, OL Seth McLaughlin, OL Terrence Ferguson II, DL Monkell Goodwine, DB Earl Little II, and DB Kristian Story, per Max Olson of The Athletic.

It seems players are taking Alabama's Rose Bowl defeat to the Michigan football program rather seriously. The Crimson Tide put up a strong fight against the mighty Wolverines. However, they suffered a heartbreaking 27-20 in overtime. Could this loss be why players are making plans to flock from the program?

It is surprising to see so many members of the team enter the portal. Alabama came up short of their goal of winning a championship, but still made it to the CFP semifinal. Thus, why are some many players electing to leave? Could something else be taking place to prompt their departure?

Nevertheless, the Crimson Tide will be able to reload on talent for 2024. They remain one of the top programs in the country with one of the best recruiting classes.

There are questions about whether head coach Nick Saban will return for another season, but through it all, Alabama's roster will continue to remain competitive.