The Alabama football program is catching haymakers after their Rose Bowl loss to the Michigan Wolverines. The Crimson Tide has had a whopping nine players enter the College Football Transfer Portal. Alabama has immense challenges as it fills out its roster for the 2024 season.

Players are making plans to flock from the Alabama football program after their CFP loss

The list of players who have entered the College Football Transfer Portal includes the following:

QB Eli Holstein, WR Malik Benson, WR Shazz Preston, TE Miles Kitselman, OL Seth McLaughlin, OL Terrence Ferguson II, DL Monkell Goodwine, DB Earl Little II, and DB Kristian Story, per Max Olson of The Athletic.

It seems players are taking Alabama's Rose Bowl defeat to the Michigan football program rather seriously. The Crimson Tide put up a strong fight against the mighty Wolverines. However, they suffered a heartbreaking 27-20 in overtime. Could this loss be why players are making plans to flock from the program?

It is surprising to see so many members of the team enter the portal. Alabama came up short of their goal of winning a championship, but still made it to the CFP semifinal. Thus, why are some many players electing to leave? Could something else be taking place to prompt their departure?

RECOMMENDED
Nick Saban's retirement rumors were refuted by Alabama football CB Arnold Terrion amid the Crimson tide's CFP loss.
Alabama football: Nick Saban retirement rumors shut down by Arnold Terrion

Christopher Smith ·

Alabama football, Crimson Tide, Seth McLaughlin, Terrence Ferguson, Transfer portal, Terrence Ferguson and Seth McLaughlin in Alabama unis with Alabama football stadium in the background
Alabama football loses pair of OL to transfer portal after Rose Bowl loss to Michigan

Scotty White ·

USC football, Trojans, Dorian Singer, Dorian Singer transfer, transfer portal, Dorian Singer in USC uni with USC football stadium in the background
USC football's Dorian Singer enters transfer portal for second straight year

Scotty White ·

Nevertheless, the Crimson Tide will be able to reload on talent for 2024. They remain one of the top programs in the country with one of the best recruiting classes.

There are questions about whether head coach Nick Saban will return for another season, but through it all, Alabama's roster will continue to remain competitive.