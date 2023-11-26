Alabama football's insane finish in the Iron Bowl had Kirk Herbstreit and Chris Fowler losing their minds in the booth.

Alabama football's win over Auburn in this year's Iron Bowl is going to go down in the history books. The Crimson Tide pretty much had no business winning that game, but a wildly accurate bomb from Jalen Milroe kept their playoff hopes alive.

Pretty much everyone couldn't believe the play that won the game. Especially considering the only option Alabama had was to throw for the touchdown. But nobody lost their minds like announcers Kirk Herbstreit and Chris Fowler. Amanda Brooks of ESPN shared the video.

We have cameras in nearly every nook & cranny of the stadium, including our own booth 📹 We caught @KirkHerbstreit & @cbfowler‘s reactions to the end of that wild #IronBowl and they didn't disappoint 😆 Chris, Kirk & @sportsiren have the call of #FSUvsUF now on ESPN pic.twitter.com/t4krGjKIhk — Amanda Brooks (@BrooksAD) November 26, 2023

That's just a great clip. It's clear as day that Herbstreit and Fowler love college football. There's a reason why they've been part of the sport for so long. They're both genuinely mind blown from how Alabama football won that game.

Especially considering Milroe went well over the line of scrimmage on the play before. It looked like the Crimson Tide were dead in the water. But the Iron Bowl has some of the most insane finishes in college football history.

Now, the Crimson Tide will take on the Georgia Bulldogs to determine who will win the SEC. Whoever wins that game will likely be given one of the four spots in the College Football Playoffs.

With that said, don't count out Alabama football just yet. Hopefully, they have more tricks up their sleeves that has Kirk Herbstreit and Chris Fowler lose their minds in the booth again.

The SEC Championship doesn't take place until December 2. So, Alabama football has some time to prepare for the biggest game of the season.