The Alabama Crimson Tide are far from satisfied. Even after rebounding from a 34-24 loss in Tuscaloosa to the Texas Longhorns in Week 2 by defeating the South Florida Bulls on the road last Sunday, 17-3, Alabama football has not squashed completely the lingering doubts about the team's stability. After all, the Crimson Tide were favored to beat South Florida by over 30 points.

After the win over South Florida, Crimson Tide players had a meeting among themselves, Alabama offensive lineman Tyler Booker revealed.

“Everybody got a lot of stuff off their chest,” Booker shared, per Nick Kelly of Tuscaloosa News. “I feel like we're all on the same page now. You know what I mean? It's unfortunate it took a loss at Bryant-Denny and a subpar game in Tampa for that to happen. But I feel like we're all on the same page now, and I am excited to see how the rest of the season goes now that we're all on the same page.”

Alabama benched Jalen Milroe in the South Florida game in favor of Tyler Buchner, but the Notre Dame transfer Tyler Buchner did not do much better, passing for just 34 yards with zero touchdowns on 5-for-14 completions. That led to third-string quarterback Ty Simpson getting a chance to see action versus South Florida, going 5-for-9 for 73 passing yards without a TD pass.

That's two wake-up calls in a row for Alabama football, which could have its hands full this coming Saturday against the undefeated (3-0) Ole Miss Rebels of Lane Kiffin.