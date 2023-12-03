The Crimson Tide quarterback had a simple explanation for his team's College Football Playoff candidacy following their defeat of Georgia.

There are now five potential teams for four spots in the College Football Playoff. And Alabama football's Jalen Milroe has already made a case for his team.

“I got something to say,” said Milroe postgame, “Georgia's No. 1, right? You beat the No. 1. team. What does that make us?”

Milroe was 13 for 23 with 192 yards passing the team's 27-24 win over the Bulldogs Saturday night, including two touchdown passes.

Alabama football head coach Nick Saban was a bit less vocal about vouching for the Crimson Tide's playoff shot, letting the win and SEC Championship title do the talking.

“That's not really for me to say,” said Saban on his team's playoff chances, “I'm going to enjoy this win, and we'll figure it out tomorrow. But we did our part. We did what we had to do to have a chance.”

The win marked Saban's ninth SEC title as head of Alabama football. The Crimson Tide's only loss during the 2023 regular season came on Sept. 9 at home against Texas.

The heavily favored Georgia Bulldogs could be on the outside looking in after their upset loss to Alabama. But their head coach, Kirby Smart, remained confident after the game.

“Well, Bill Hancock said, ‘It's not the most deserving. It's the best four teams,'” Smart told CBS after the game, “If [Georgia] ain't [one of] the best four teams out there, I don't believe any man or woman sitting on that committee doesn't believe that's not one of the best teams that was No.1 coming into it.”

The College Football Playoff teams will be announced at noon today.