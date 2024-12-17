Alabama cornerback Jaylen Mbakwe is sending a clear message, after deciding to return to school. Mbakwe announced Tuesday he would be withdrawing from the transfer portal, per On3. The cornerback posted on Instagram with the news.

Expand Tweet

Mbakwe's message said “I'm not leavin,” a reference to a scene in the 2013 Martin Scorsese movie The Wolf of Wall Street. Simply put, the cornerback is returning to Alabama football, and he's not the only player to do that.

That's good news for Crimson Tide fans. The former five-star recruit played an important role on the Alabama defense for the 2024 season. He worked on the team for a total of 221 snaps, per AL.com. Mbakwe finished the year with 12 solo tackles and an interception, along with two passes defended.

In 2025, Mbakwe is hoping to go the route of Travis Hunter and play both offensive and defensive snaps for Alabama football.

Alabama football hopes to return to the College Football Playoff in 2025

Alabama missed out on the College Football Playoff, after losing three games this season. Losses to Vanderbilt and Oklahoma really sunk the Crimson Tide. Alabama football finished the regular season with a 9-3 record, including an important win over Georgia.

The Crimson Tide are now led by Kalen DeBoer, who came to Tuscaloosa after leading Washington football to the CFP last season. The Huskies lost the national championship game to Michigan. After Nick Saban retired, DeBoer decided to become “the next guy” for Alabama football. It's been a good year, although not one that Crimson Tide fans will be completely satisfied with.

The season still isn't officially over for Alabama, as the team has a bowl game. Alabama faces off against Michigan in the ReliaQuest Bowl. The Wolverines finished 7-5 this year in the Big Ten, highlighted by a victory over Ohio State.

Alabama football plays Michigan in the bowl game on December 31, with the chance for a 10-win season.