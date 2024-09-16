The Wisconsin football team suffered a blowout loss to Alabama on Saturday in Madison. However, the unfortunate turn of events got worse regarding quarterback Tyler Van Dyke. After the Wisconsin signal-caller suffered an injury in the game, reports came on Monday that he is now out for the season, per Colten Bartholomew of Badger Extra.

‘The University of Wisconsin senior quarterback suffered a knee injury Saturday against Alabama, which was confirmed by an MRI Sunday morning, according to two BadgerExtra sources. Those sources declined to offer specifics on the injury, but both said Van Dyke will not return to the field this season.'

Another report came out saying it was a torn ACL for Van Dyke, per Pete Thamel of ESPN.

‘Can confirm the @madisondotcom report that Wisconsin quarterback Tyler Van Dyke will miss the rest of the season. Sources tell ESPN that the injury is a full ACL tear in his right knee, and the timeline for recovery isn't clear yet.'

Van Dyke was carted off the field after just seven plays in the Week 3 contest, and now he is out for the season in a crushing blow to Luke Fickell's program. After the game, the Wisconsin head coach said, “I don’t think it looks real good for us or for him,” per Bartholomew.

Wisconsin turns to Braedyn Locke

It is an unfortunate turn of events for Van Dyke, who transferred to Wisconsin from Miami (FL) in the offseason and was expected to be a big part of the team's plans this season. In his short time as the starter, Van Dyke threw for 422 yards with a touchdown and led the Badgers to a 2-0 record before the loss to Alabama.

In his absence, it was sophomore Braedyn Locke who came in. He went 13-for-26 for 125 yards and a score against a ferocious Alabama defense as the Badgers lost 42-10.

Wisconsin has a bye in Week 4, so that gives them ample time to get Locke up to speed with the offensive regime before the Week 5 showdown against USC in Los Angeles.