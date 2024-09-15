Alabama football came ready to play against their Big-10 opponent, the Wisconsin Badgers on Saturday. ClutchPoints predicted Alabama football to win 37-17 against Wisconsin, which was close, but not close enough. The Crimson Tide convincingly won 42-10. Following the game, head coach Kalen DeBoer spoke on what stood out in the Week 3 contest.

“Proud of the guys… just a solid, solid overall performance,” DeBoer said via on3.com. “Team football, getting the takeaways and putting the points on the board when we got the ball back. Getting a stop on fourth down, scoring, forcing the field goal at the end of the half and the offense responded with a quick drive and then coming back in the third quarter, too. Those are big swings in momentum.”

Alabama played good football, but not to their standard the first two weeks. Although they won 63-0 against Western Kentucky in Week 1 and 42-16 against the University of Southern Florida, those aren't Power-5 schools. The Crimson Tide had their first real taste of Power-5 competition and showed out. DeBoer relied on his superstar quarterback Jalen Milroe and it paid off.

How did Kalen DeBoer use Jalen Milroe against Wisconsin?

DeBoer used Milroe in a variety of ways. A plethora of run-pass options, as well as utilizing his arm talents certainly paid dividends. The star quarterback threw 12-for-17 for 196 yards and three touchdowns. On the ground, he rushed 14 times for 75 yards and two touchdowns. The dual-threat ability was on full display against a Wisconsin team that didn't have an answer. The five total touchdowns for Milroe push him into the Heisman talks after Week 3.

Despite Milroe's strong performance, the Alabama football head coach knows it's not all about one player. He mentioned how his guys are picking up the system and finding a positive rhythm every single day.

“I think our guys, their energy was there all week, knowing that the only choice is always to go back to work,” DeBoer said. “That’s the way it’s always going to be. They did exactly that. I thought it was the best rhythm to practice. I think they’re getting into the flow now of, what a game plan week looks like. Last week was the first week where you had your typical week and had some extra days, and this week you can just feel it was all kind of syncing up. So it was expected a good performance. You’re never going to be perfect, but a lot of great things to build on.”

Alabama faces its first SEC test in Week 4, taking on the No. 1 ranked Georgia Bulldogs in Tuscaloosa.