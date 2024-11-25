Alabama football and head coach Kalen DeBoer have a crucial week ahead to win back some detested fans. The Crimson Tide fell 24-3 to Oklahoma Saturday, with the first-year ‘Bama head coach earning harsh critique.

Alabama's playoff plus Southeastern Conference title chances took a major hit in Norman, as they sustained its third loss. DeBoer now has a great chance to win back several Tide fans right away come Saturday — by claiming his first Iron Bowl win. DeBoer shared with reporters Monday that he understands the significance of Auburn versus Alabama.

“Ever since I’ve been here, I think I hear about it every day,” said DeBoer via Charlie Potter of On3.com. “So I understand what it means, the excitement.”

DeBoer's first season witnessed a top 10 ranking, which Tide fans are used to. However, what they're not accustomed to seeing is losing to unranked foes — which is exactly what happened in Norman.

Meanwhile, Alabama is facing an opponent fresh off delivering its own major upset. Auburn took No. 15 Texas A&M to overtime and stunned the Aggies 43-41. The Tigers already have linebacker DeMarcus Riddick fueling the rivalry with his comments toward Tide freshman sensation Ryan Williams.

Kalen DeBoer understanding what beating Auburn means to Alabama

As criticism piles on DeBoer for having a rough introduction in Tuscaloosa, he verbally painted a picture of higher-ups on campus moving past the OU loss. He says many school officials are already talking about Auburn more than the Sooners loss.

“You can already feel leadership stepping up and really talking about what this game means to them, what this means to us, what it means to everyone on both sides, the state, 365 days of the year,” DeBoer said.

That doesn't mean DeBoer is ignoring the flaws that derailed Alabama from Saturday.

“We have to learn from last week and be better because of it and turn the page and get ready to practice tomorrow and do everything we can to be successful on Saturday, find a way to win,” DeBoer said.

DeBoer will walk inside a locker room featuring players who have never lost to Auburn. Alabama claimed victory in the last four seasons. Auburn hasn't defeated ‘Bama since the wild 48-45 Tigers win that featured Bo Nix at QB before his Oregon transfer.

DeBoer recently coached in the Apple Cup between Washington and Washington State. But he knows the Iron Bowl will be a different atmosphere.

“It’s going to be an awesome environment, we know that,” DeBoer said. “We love playing the game at home. You get a chance to be undefeated – that’s a sidebar, but to be undefeated at home is a big deal. That’s always been a big deal to me. That’s where we’re at as a team.

He added: “But this game, what it means to those that come from each side. What it means to the state to talk about, not just told to me, but talked about amongst everyone in their homes.”

Alabama is already an 11-point favorite to beat Auburn.